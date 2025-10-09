Your Vote 2025: District 30: Contenders talk public safety

Sponsored by AARP

Either Phil Wong or Alicia B. Vaichunas are due to win the city council seat in District 30 this November. As the community prepares to elect their next council representative, the news team took a closer look at each contender’s strategies for addressing public safety in the city.

Q: Over the next four years, what specific policies or initiatives would you implement to make New York City a more livable place for people as they age — particularly in areas such as transportation, public safety, and accessible public spaces?

Vaichunas: I would focus on safety, clean streets, and reliable transit access. I’d add benches, shade, and more public restrooms on common senior routes.

Wong: I plan to make subways safer so seniors could ride them and feel safe. The only way is to get the NYPD to patrol subways again. The only way to do that is to fund more police officers. We are 6,000 police officers short.

Q:What steps are being taken to improve neighborhood safety, walkability, and access to essential services for aging residents?

Vaichunas: I would improve lighting, fix sidewalks fast, add leading pedestrian intervals at busy crossings and enforce against reckless riding and dangerous driving. We need to bring services into places seniors already use.

Wong: I would get the NYPD to patrol the streets again, clean up the subway so it’s safe for people to ride on, and give more funding to the Department of Aging to provide more senior services. We need to focus on mental health, physical health, homeowner compliance, and tax reductions.

Q: How does your office plan to enhance public spaces, parks, and community centers to better serve the needs of older adults and promote social engagement?

Vaichunas: I would ensure step free access, add senior fitness equipment and quiet hours. Extend daytime hours. Provide space for tech help and wellness classes.

Wong: I would fund more outdoor activities to senior centers, or more indoor stretching activities. Need to conduct workshops on eating healthy, and monitoring of health signs.