Your Vote 2025: District 30: Contenders talk transportation

City council candidates Phil Wong and Alicia B. Vaichunas are still chasing after the coveted seat in District 30. This week the news team explores how each candidate plans to address issues related to transportation accessibility and affordability in New York City.

Q: Given that only 28% of NYC subway and Staten Island Railway stations are fully accessible under the ADA, what specific policies or initiatives do you support to accelerate the subway system’s accessibility improvements, especially in neighborhoods serving many aging residents?

Wong: No easy short term solution. In the long term, identify subway/SI Railway stations that are in urgent need of ADA elevators, get them funded and get them built on budget and on schedule.

Vaichunas: Make elevators a top priority in the MTA capital plan. Fast track city permits and easements near stations. Go after federal All Stations Accessibility grants. Fix lighting and sidewalks around stations so seniors can reach them safely.

Q: Many older New Yorkers rely on public transportation for daily activities, yet accessibility remains a challenge. How would you propose to enhance last-mile solutions, such as accessible bus stops, curb cuts, and shuttle services, to better serve aging residents in your district?

Wong: Fund more SelfHelp rides and Access-A-Ride for seniors. Make sure they are on time.

Vaichunas: [I’d] fix broken curb cuts, add benches and shelters at bus stops and improve sidewalks near clinics, supermarkets, and centers. [I’d also] pilot a simple senior shuttle in the district and expand on demand Access A Ride pickups at safe curbs.

Q: Funding and infrastructure upgrades are often complex and lengthy processes. What strategies would you advocate for to secure dedicated funding and streamline construction timelines to rapidly improve transportation accessibility in underserved areas?

Wong: For city infrastructure projects, [I’d] form a construction oversight committee to oversee on-budget and on-time milestones of projects more than 5 million dollars.

Vaichunas: [I’d] set a dedicated share of MTA funds for ADA work, use design build with early utility coordination and name one point person at the city to move ADA permits fast. Match local dollars with federal funds.