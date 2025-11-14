104th Precinct GCOP discusses variety of topics at Nov. 13 general meeting

The Glendale Civilian Observation Patrol (GCOP) of the 104th Police Precinct met to swear in some members, discuss finances and lay out its plans for upcoming holiday events on Thursday, Nov. 13, at the Shops at Atlas Park. State Senator Joseph Addabbo Jr. even made an appearance to swear in members who were absent over the summer.

Among the typical issues discussed at the general meeting, a new problem with the organization’s uniforms arose. The typical supplier, Jo-Paul’s Enterprises in Jamaica Bay, of the unique patches that sit above the police patch imports their materials from China. Due to tariffs from President Donald Trump’s administration, the business is no longer able to afford the import, and so new members, like Michael Persuade, will have to wait before receiving their official neighborhood watch badge.

Persuade, originally from upstate New York, said he was recruited by Vice-President and Queens Community Board 5 Member Maryann Lattanzio after they had become friends. Persuade saw GCOP as a good way to give back to the community, and is excited by the opportunity to help monitor and report crime in and around Glendale.

After helping with several parades on Halloween night, the GCOP received special thanks from Deputy Inspector Karam Chowdhury. The GCOP also helps the 104th Precinct monitor other events, including the Veterans Day parade this past week on Nov. 9, which luckily ended just before the weather took a turn for the worse.

“Those members that assisted with the parades, thank you so much. We did the Glendale auxiliaries and did the Maspeth Halloween parades,” GCOP President Elizabeth Delacruz said. “I had the pleasure to be driven by the Deputy Inspector Chowdhury, and he expressed to you guys his thanks for what you guys do. He was impressed.”

Though GCOP only does fundraising over the summer, the neighborhood watch has several upcoming events for the holiday season, including a turkey giveaway and several Christmas tree lightings, in conjunction with Assemblymember Steven Raga’s office, as well as a holiday dinner open to members and their guests. Registration for the dinner closes early, this Nov. 22. Members of the GCOP must pay $35 to attend, while all guests have to pay $75. For more information on the tree lightings, check both the GCOP’s social media and AM Raga’s website.