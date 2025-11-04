2025 ELECTION: Queens voters head to the polls on Election Day

Polls opened at 6 a.m. at voting locations in Queens and across New York City for the 2025 election, and residents are heading out to cast their ballots across the borough.

Residents have until 9 p.m. to visit their polling locations and cast their ballots. In order to find your polling location where you can vote, go to findmypollsite.vote.nyc and enter your address and ZIP Code.

Queens residents can vote in the mayoral, public advocate, and city comptroller races, as well as the local contests in the borough.

QNS will be at polling sites across the borough speaking to voters throughout the day. Stay tuned for more updates.

Below are the races taking place across Queens:

Mayor: Zohran Kwame Mamdani (Democrat/Working Families), Curtis A. Sliwa (Republican/Protect Animals), Andrew M. Cuomo (Fight and Deliver), Irene Estrada (Conservative), Jim Walden (Integrity), Joseph Hernandez (Quality of Life) and Eric L. Adams (Safe and Affordable/End Antisemitism).

Public Advocate: Jumaane D. Williams (Democrat/Working Families), Gonzalo Duran (Republican/Conservative/United Alliance) and Marty Dolan (The Unity).

City Comptroller: Mark D. Levine (Democrat), Peter Kefalas (Republican/Conservative) and Ismael Malave Perez (The Unity).

Borough President: Donovan J. Richards Jr. (Democrat) and Henry P. Ikezi (Republican/United Alliance).

Justices of the Supreme Court – 11th Judicial Circuit (Vote for any five): Sandra Perez (Democrat), Gary Muraca (Republican/Conservative), Ira R. Greenberg (Democrat), Richard Felix (Republican), Gary F. Miret (Democrat), Frances Y. Wang (Democrat) and Soma S. Syed (Democrat).

Queens County Civil Court Judge (Vote for any three): Sheridan C. Chu (Democrat), William David Shanahan (Republican/Conservative), Indira D. Khan (Democrat), Susan M. Silverman (Republican/Conservative), Oma D. Phillips (Democrat) and Thomas D. Barra (Republican/Conservative).

New York City Council

19th District: Benjamin Chou (Democrat) and Vickie Paladino (Republican/Conservative).

20th District: Sandra Ung (Democrat), Allen Haolun Wang (Conservative), Joseph J. Chou (Asians United/F.A.F.O.) and Steven Wang (Patriot Party).

21st District: Shanel Thomas-Henry (Democrat/Working Families) and Giovanni Enrique-Franco (Republican/United Alliance).

22nd District: Tiffany L. Caban (Democrat/Working Families).

23rd District: Linda Lee (Democrat) and Bernard Chow (Conservative).

24th District: James F. Gennaro (Democrat).

25th District: Shekar Krishnan (Democrat/Working Families), Ramses S. Frias (Republican/Conservative), Ricardo Pacheco (Safe and Affordable/Stop the Casino) and Shah S. Haque (Asians United).

26th District: Julie Won (Democrat) and John Patrick Healy (Republican/Conservative).

27th District: Nantasha M. Williams (Democrat).

28th District: Ty Hankerson (Democrat/Working Families).

29th District: Lynn Schulman (Democrat) and Jonathan Rinaldi (Republican).

30th District: Phil Wong (Democrat) and Alicia B. Vaichunas (Republican/Conservative).

31st District: Selvena N. Brooks-Powers (Democrat).

32nd District: Joann Ariola (Republican/Conservative).

34th District: Jennifer Gutierrez (Democrat/Working Families).

Judge of the Civil Court

First Municipal Court District: Juliette-Noor Haji (Democrat).

Second Municipal Court District (Vote for any two): Thomas G. Wright-Fernandez (Democrat), Stephen C. Dachtera (Republican/Conservative) and Eve Cho Guillergan (Democrat).

Fourth Municipal Court District (Vote for any two): Gail A. Adams (Democrat), Mary-Ann E. Maloney (Republican/Conservative) and Fania Jean (Democrat).

Fifth Municipal Court District: Jennifer A. Tubridy (Democrat/Republican)

In addition to voting for the candidates, Queens residents will be asked to vote on whether or not to approve six different proposals.

The first proposal is for an amendment that would allow for skiing and related trail facilities to be made on state forest preserve land. Under this amendment, the 1,039-acre site in Adirondack Park would add 2,500 acres of ski trails and related facilities.

The second proposal asks for the approval of the fast-tracking of publicly financed affordable housing in New York City. While still subject to community board review, this would significantly reduce the review time.

The third proposal calls for a simplified review when it comes to limited land-use changes, like modest amounts of additional housing and minor infrastructure projects, in an effort to further reduce the time it takes for community boards to review these plans. The final decision on whether or not to approve these projects would fall on the City Planning Commission.

The fourth proposal is for the creation of an Affordable Housing Appeals Board, consisting of the Council Speaker, the local Borough President and the Mayor. This board would review actions taken by local community councils in rejecting or changing applications for the creation of affordable housing.

The fifth proposal asks for the creation of a digital city map at the Department of City Planning in an effort to modernize operations. The current city map is paper and spans across five offices.

The sixth and last proposal calls for New York City’s primary and general election dates to be moved so that they occur in the same years as presidential elections. The purpose of this proposal is to try and increase voter participation.