2025 Election

2025 ELECTION: Queens voters head to the polls on Election Day

By Ethan Marshall Posted on
polls
Polls have opened for the 2025 election in New York City.
File photo by Paul Frangipane

Polls opened at 6 a.m. at voting locations in Queens and across New York City for the 2025 election, and residents are heading out to cast their ballots across the borough.

Residents have until 9 p.m. to visit their polling locations and cast their ballots. In order to find your polling location where you can vote, go to findmypollsite.vote.nyc and enter your address and ZIP Code.

Queens residents can vote in the mayoral, public advocate, and city comptroller races, as well as the local contests in the borough.

QNS will be at polling sites across the borough speaking to voters throughout the day. Stay tuned for more updates.

Below are the races taking place across Queens:

MayorZohran Kwame Mamdani (Democrat/Working Families), Curtis A. Sliwa (Republican/Protect Animals), Andrew M. Cuomo (Fight and Deliver), Irene Estrada (Conservative), Jim Walden (Integrity), Joseph Hernandez (Quality of Life) and Eric L. Adams (Safe and Affordable/End Antisemitism).

Public AdvocateJumaane D. Williams (Democrat/Working Families), Gonzalo Duran (Republican/Conservative/United Alliance) and Marty Dolan (The Unity).

City ComptrollerMark D. Levine (Democrat), Peter Kefalas (Republican/Conservative) and Ismael Malave Perez (The Unity).

Borough PresidentDonovan J. Richards Jr. (Democrat) and Henry P. Ikezi (Republican/United Alliance).

Justices of the Supreme Court – 11th Judicial Circuit (Vote for any five): Sandra Perez (Democrat), Gary Muraca (Republican/Conservative), Ira R. Greenberg (Democrat), Richard Felix (Republican), Gary F. Miret (Democrat), Frances Y. Wang (Democrat) and Soma S. Syed (Democrat).

Queens County Civil Court Judge (Vote for any three): Sheridan C. Chu (Democrat), William David Shanahan (Republican/Conservative), Indira D. Khan (Democrat), Susan M. Silverman (Republican/Conservative), Oma D. Phillips (Democrat) and Thomas D. Barra (Republican/Conservative).

A sample ballot for the 2025 election. Image courtesy of the NYC Board of Elections

New York City Council

19th DistrictBenjamin Chou (Democrat) and Vickie Paladino (Republican/Conservative).

20th DistrictSandra Ung (Democrat), Allen Haolun Wang (Conservative), Joseph J. Chou (Asians United/F.A.F.O.) and Steven Wang (Patriot Party).

21st DistrictShanel Thomas-Henry (Democrat/Working Families) and Giovanni Enrique-Franco (Republican/United Alliance).

22nd DistrictTiffany L. Caban (Democrat/Working Families).

23rd DistrictLinda Lee (Democrat) and Bernard Chow (Conservative).

24th DistrictJames F. Gennaro (Democrat).

25th DistrictShekar Krishnan (Democrat/Working Families), Ramses S. Frias (Republican/Conservative), Ricardo Pacheco (Safe and Affordable/Stop the Casino) and Shah S. Haque (Asians United).

26th DistrictJulie Won (Democrat) and John Patrick Healy (Republican/Conservative).

27th DistrictNantasha M. Williams (Democrat).

28th DistrictTy Hankerson (Democrat/Working Families).

29th DistrictLynn Schulman (Democrat) and Jonathan Rinaldi (Republican).

30th DistrictPhil Wong (Democrat) and Alicia B. Vaichunas (Republican/Conservative).

31st DistrictSelvena N. Brooks-Powers (Democrat).

32nd DistrictJoann Ariola (Republican/Conservative).

34th DistrictJennifer Gutierrez (Democrat/Working Families).

A sample ballot of the voting for judges. Image courtesy of the NYC Board of Elections

Judge of the Civil Court

First Municipal Court District: Juliette-Noor Haji (Democrat).

Second Municipal Court District (Vote for any two): Thomas G. Wright-Fernandez (Democrat), Stephen C. Dachtera (Republican/Conservative) and Eve Cho Guillergan (Democrat).

Fourth Municipal Court District (Vote for any two): Gail A. Adams (Democrat), Mary-Ann E. Maloney (Republican/Conservative) and Fania Jean (Democrat).

Fifth Municipal Court DistrictJennifer A. Tubridy (Democrat/Republican)

In addition to voting for the candidates, Queens residents will be asked to vote on whether or not to approve six different proposals.

A sample ballot of the first three proposals. Image courtesy of the NYC Board of Elections

The first proposal is for an amendment that would allow for skiing and related trail facilities to be made on state forest preserve land. Under this amendment, the 1,039-acre site in Adirondack Park would add 2,500 acres of ski trails and related facilities.

The second proposal asks for the approval of the fast-tracking of publicly financed affordable housing in New York City. While still subject to community board review, this would significantly reduce the review time.

The third proposal calls for a simplified review when it comes to limited land-use changes, like modest amounts of additional housing and minor infrastructure projects, in an effort to further reduce the time it takes for community boards to review these plans. The final decision on whether or not to approve these projects would fall on the City Planning Commission.

A sample ballot of the last three proposals. Image courtesy of the NYC Board of Elections

The fourth proposal is for the creation of an Affordable Housing Appeals Board, consisting of the Council Speaker, the local Borough President and the Mayor. This board would review actions taken by local community councils in rejecting or changing applications for the creation of affordable housing.

The fifth proposal asks for the creation of a digital city map at the Department of City Planning in an effort to modernize operations. The current city map is paper and spans across five offices.

The sixth and last proposal calls for New York City’s primary and general election dates to be moved so that they occur in the same years as presidential elections. The purpose of this proposal is to try and increase voter participation.

