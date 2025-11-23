Don’t miss the 23rd Ave Restaurant Row Food Crawl

Astoria, get ready to bring your appetites to the 23rd Ave Restaurant Row Food Crawl, including free bites and exclusive promotions at each stop along the way.

The flavorful event will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 18, from 6-8 p.m., offering the opportunity to explore delicious food from around the world throughout the neighborhood.

Restaurants featured in the food crawl include Rice K, known for its Korean cuisine, Porta 23, a New American restaurant, Nonna’s 1977, which serves pizza and pasta dishes, Ambrosia Garden, offering modern Greek dishes, and Stamatis, a Greek tavern. The crawl offers the community the opportunity to discover a new restaurant or revisit a favorite while enjoying samples and exclusive deals and supporting local businesses.

The two-hour event, which is free to attend and has limited space, will end with a grand finale at Porta 23 and Nonna’s 1977, including an incredible happy hour special and a big surprise. Participants are encouraged to share their experiences on Instagram and be sure to tag the restaurants throughout the event.

The food crawl was organized by Astoria Storefronts, which highlights a range of small businesses throughout the Astoria community, including delicious restaurants, cafes, local events and more. The event is also sponsored by the Queens Economic Development Corporation, an organization dedicated to supporting local businesses and creating opportunities for community members, including business counseling, entrepreneurial assistance and events to boost local businesses.

Those who are interested should RSVP for the event as soon as possible, as space is limited, and be prepared to enjoy a fun event while connecting with others and indulging in the diverse and delicious food that Astoria has to offer. To learn more about the event, visit @astoriastorefronts or sign up for the event via their website.