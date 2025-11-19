New ADA-accessible elevator opens at Flushing branch of Queens Public Library

The city has opened a new ADA-accessible elevator at the Flushing Library and improved the existing elevator in a $13 million upgrade project.

The city has completed a $13 million project to install a new glass-enclosed elevator and the complete refurbishment of the existing elevator at the Flushing branch of Queens Public Library (QPL). The new elevator improves Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessibility for 3,000 daily visitors, resulting in shorter wait times and reduced crowding.

“We’re thrilled to have a second elevator at our Flushing location, the busiest branch library in the country,” QPL President and CEO Dennis M. Walcott said. “This addition significantly improves the experience for all who use that building, making it more welcoming, efficient, and accessible.”

The project was managed by the New York City Department of Design and Construction for QPL and the construction was done completely overnight to not disturb any library users. It began in summer 2021 and concluded in spring 2025.

“DDC works with Queens public library to make their facilities more accessible for their patrons,” DDC Commissioner Eduardo del Valle said. “These upgrades at Flushing Library are another example of the City’s commitment to universal building accessibility.”

The 78,000 square-foot, three story-high building is located at 41-17 Main St. on a triangle site. The new glass enclosed elevator maintains the abundance of natural light in the library to provide a relaxing environment with a visual connection to the outside. It is designed to be visually appealing, providing a unique experience riding inside the elevator and viewing the movement of the cab from the outside. There was also replacement of some existing components that will provide a more energy efficient system.

“This library, which is the city’s busiest, has a unique architecture , and DDC made sure the building upgrades reflected that, while improving the flow of patrons through the building,” del Valle said. “”This new transparent elevator shaft enclosure matches the building’s existing glass façade to attract even more readers while daylighting the building interior.”

The new and redesigned cab interiors for the existing elevator now utilize recycled and recyclable materials to the greatest extent feasible and the use of the new control systems now optimize system performance, thus reducing energy costs.

“We are extremely grateful to the New York City Department of Design and Construction for managing this complex project so thoughtfully and conducting the work in the overnight hours to minimize disruptions to our services,” Walcott said.