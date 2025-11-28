Sen. Addabbo hosts annual career fair to help constituents and agencies

Sen. Joseph P. Addabbo Jr. hosted his annual job fair on Nov. 14 at Aqueduct Racetrack, located at 110-00 Rockaway Blvd. in South Ozone Park in an effort to connect constituents with varying levels of both education and work experience with jobs around the city.

While the modern job hunt is typically performed entirely online, Addabbo says the fair allows individuals and potential employers to connect and even conduct on-site interviews for positions across “technology, healthcare, hospitality, manufacturing, and finance.”

“The strong turnout demonstrates an individual’s resilience and drive,” Addabbo said in a press release. “It was truly inspiring to witness the energy of job seekers and the commitment of numerous companies and organizations in providing meaningful work options.”

Of the many events Addabbo hosts throughout the year, including art showcases, birding tours and informational sessions, he says he’s most proud of the job fair. This year, around 70 vendors or businesses attended and met with close to 500 individuals who were either looking for their first job or making a career change. While unemployment in New York state is down from 5.5% to 4.9% as of this year, the Queens average remains slightly higher at around 5.2%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Rising inflation around this holiday season is another impetus for those looking for a change.

“The success of this job fair and the enormous attendance is great, but it’s not all about the numbers, it’s about making a significant impact in people’s lives, giving them hope and trying to help a person financially support themselves and their families,” Addabbo said.

On top of private businesses in need, Addabbo also includes resources for government agencies and city departments that are historically understaffed. Addabbo said he plans to continue the annual job fair, explore options for job creation in the hopes of finding everyone within his district and Queens “meaningful employment.” Addabbo thanked his team, the NYRA/Aqueduct Racetrack, Resorts World Casino and the Queens Chamber of Commerce for their contributions to the event.

“It motivates me to continue to have events like these in the future; always bringing the best of the workforce to the top employers,” Addabbo said.