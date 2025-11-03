Quantcast
Forest Hills
Things to Do

Sen. Addabbo hosts concert and showcase for local artists

By Posted on
addabbo
State Senator Joseph Addabbo Jr. takes a loot around the art gallery portion of the showcase
Courtesy of the Office of Joseph Addabbo Jr.

Sen. Joseph Addabbo Jr. held a concert and artist showcase at the Forest Hills Jewish Center to display a wide range of his constituents’ talents last weekend on Oct. 26. Some of the favorites present at the showcase were a geometric origami creator, a comic book illustrator, a woman who preserves mixed media with resin, a ventriloquist, a musical impressionist and a 95-year-old Korean War Veteran opera singer.

Barry Feterman onstage performing musical impressions of Elvis, the Bee Gees, Johnny Mathis, Willie Nelson and Julio Iglesias. Courtesy of the Office of Joseph Addabbo Jr.

Artists with talents of all kinds were welcomed to apply to Addabbo’s ad, just as long as they lived within the large swathe of Queens’ District 15, which covers the neighborhoods of Howard Beach, Ozone Park, Richmond Hill, Woodhaven, Middle Village, Glendale, Forest Hills, Rego Park and Maspeth. The art gallery portion of the event is strictly for display purposes only, but Addabbo says there’s no harm if the artwork swaps hands out in the parking lot. Protected under the First Amendment, artistic works do not require a general vendor license to be sold on the street.

Valentina Battaglia displaying her original paintings. Courtesy of the Office of Joseph Addabbo Jr.

The second annual showcase, Addabbo says he plans to continue the event in the future, as the it not only shows everyone the talent hidden in their community, but is an excellent chance for artists to connect with each other. If any hopeful creatives missed out on their opportunity to perform or display their works they simply need to record or document some samples of their work on social media in preparation for the next announcement.

“Thank you to everyone who participated in our second Artist Showcase. It was a truly inspiring afternoon and a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the rich talent within Senate District 15. I look forward to hosting our third Artist Showcase next year,” Addabbo said.

Los Pitudos, a classic garage band, onstage during their set. Courtesy of the Office of Joseph Addabbo Jr.

The community event is one of many Addabbo organized in recent months to keep people both entertained and informed. Other recent events include a live Jazz concert and a guided bird watching tour in Forest Park, and upcoming next week is Addabbo’s annual job fair.

See more Queens events Post an event

About the Author

More Forest Hills News

More from Around New York