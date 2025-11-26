Aftermath NYC to host holiday market in Ridgewood featuring local vendors

Starting in December, a host of holiday markets will begin popping up around the city, including one for Ridgewood/Bushwick that will be held on Dec. 7 at Aftermath NYC, a local cocktail bar.

Located at 16-80 Madison St. in Ridgewood, Aftermath NYC will feature 10+ local vendors from both Queens and Brooklyn to give those a chance to shop for the holidays while listening to live music and enjoying the “cozy vibes.” Unique in terms of holiday markets, the market will be open in the evening from 3 to 9 p.m. with the bar serving both food and drinks during this time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝗨 𝗡 𝗞 𝗔 𝗛 𝗠 𝗘 𝗡 (@unkahmen)

Music will be provided by a local trio of DJs, Tha Bois, who perform at Aftermath NYC and other venues across the city. The full list of vendors will be announced soon, but Achilles Heat, a Brooklyn based hot sauce maker than won an award this year for “Best New Sauce,” mentioned the business will attend and offer “smoked chili crisp and smoked hot sauces for sampling and holiday gift purchase.”

In the spirit of giving, Aftermath NYC is also collecting donations for the next week as a part of a food drive for the Ridgewood Commons, which opens a food pantry for those in need on Wednesdays at 8 AM, located at 585 Woodward Ave. While accepting the typical canned and dry goods, the bar requested anyone donating food also consider providing toiletries or even gift cards.