Armed robbery crew wanted in Flushing carjacking, break-ins across the borough: NYPD

Cops are looking for these suspects who are behind a robbery spree that included a carjacking in Flushing and several break-ins from northeast Queens to other locations across the borough.

Police from four Queens precincts are looking for an armed robbery crew that began a crime spree in Flushing and Bayside before expanding its reach elsewhere in the borough in late October.

Police say the three suspects began their robbery spree in front of a parking garage at 37-20 Prince St. in the confines of the 109th Precinct in Flushing at 4:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 22. A 34-year-old man was approached by the three men inside a vehicle and one of the perpetrators allegedly snatched the victim’s cell phone and wallet, while another simulated that he had a firearm before getting back in the car and speeding away eastbound on 38th Avenue toward Main Street. The victim was not injured during the encounter, police said.

The next morning, the crew targeted a 35-year-old man who was behind the wheel of a vehicle in front of The Shops at Skyview at 40-22 College Point Blvd. As the three men pulled up alongside the victim, one pulled out a handgun while his two accomplices pulled the man from the vehicle and drove off, police said.

An NYPD spokesman said the make of the vehicle has not yet been determined and that the victim was not injured during the carjacking.

Police say the crew struck again later the same day in the confines of the 111th Precinct in Bayside, when they broke into a commercial establishment located at 59-01 Fresh Meadow Lane just after 11:30 p.m. by forcing the rear door open with a crowbar. Once inside, they removed approximately $4,500 in cash before driving off in an unknown direction.

The suspects kept a low profile for nearly a week before striking again twice during the morning of Wednesday, Oct. 29, when they hit a drug store in the confines of the 113th Precinct, according to authorities. Just after 4 a.m., the trio allegedly broke into the pharmacy located at 115-11 Merrick Blvd. in Springfield Gardens by breaking the front window. Once inside, they took approximately $600 in cash and three bottles of prescription drugs before driving off southbound on Merrick Boulevard past Roy Wilkins Park, police said.

They kept driving nearly four miles southeast into the confines of the 116th Precinct in Rosedale, where they broke into a smoke shop at 144-07 243rd St. by breaking the rear window. They were unsuccessful in removing any merchandise or cash and drove away empty-handed, and they remain at large, police said.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect from the heist in the 111th Precinct, but could not provide descriptions of the perpetrators because they were masked up and wearing hoods. They also released a surveillance image of the getaway car.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to their arrest and indictment.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery spree is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Through Oct. 26, the 111th Precinct has reported 35 robberies so far in 2025, 17 fewer than the 52 reported at the same point last year, a decline of 32.7%, according to the latest CompStat report. Robberies are also down in the 109th Precinct with 197 reported so far this year, 57 fewer than the 254 reported at the same point in 2024, a decrease of 22.4%, according to CompStat. Robberies are also down in the 113th Precinct with 94 reported so far in 2025, 13 fewer than the 107 reported at the same point last year, a decline of 12.1%, according to CompStat. Robberies are also trending lower in the 116th Precinct with 61 reported so far in 2025, seven fewer than the 68 reported at the same point in 2024, a decrease of 10.3%, according to CompStat.