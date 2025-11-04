Man busted after assaulting victim with knife in Terminal B at LaGuardia Airport: PAPD

Port Authority Police Officers Danny Sun (l.) and Joseph Picillo witnessed an assault in progress in Terminal B at LaGuardia Airport and chased after the suspect before arresting him with help from other officers.

Two Port Authority Police Department (PAPD) officers were working a plainclothes detail in Terminal B at LaGuardia Airport just before 3 p.m. on Oct. 30 when they witnessed a man brandishing a knife and striking a victim in the head with it before he fled through the terminal.

Police Officers Danny Sun and Joseph Picillio chased after him in a foot pursuit that continued to the fourth level of the Terminal B parking garage, where the suspect stopped, turned, and put his hand in a jacket pocket. When the officers ordered him to remove his hand from the jacket pocket, the suspect refused to comply and allegedly pulled out the knife and refused to drop it, according to the PAPD. Continuing to use commands, one of the officers deployed a taser, but it failed to stop the suspect.

Additional PAPD officers arrived in the parking garage and assisted Sun and Picillo in a non-lethal apprehension of the suspect without injuries to him or the officers, according to the PAPD.

The victim received on-scene medical treatment from EMS but declined further evaluation, while the suspect was transported to the Elmhurst Hospital Psychiatric Ward for evaluation and remains in custody. He was later identified as Juan Rosado and charges of assault, menacing, and criminal possession of a weapon are pending.