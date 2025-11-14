Bark and Bath hosts ‘Rinse 4 Rescue’ fundraiser this weekend

Get your pooches primped for a good cause at Bark and Bath’s Rinse 4 Rescue, taking place this weekend from Nov. 14-16.

The self-service dog wash, located at 23-92 27th St. in Astoria, is lending a helping paw to their furry friends at New York Second Chance Rescue (NYCSCR) with a fundraiser to benefit the non-profit organization, which helps animals in need, with a focus on critically injured dogs and cats.

Bark and Bath offers neighbors a space to bring their pups for an all-in-one self-dog wash, including stations that provide everything pet owners need, minus the mess at home. Amenities include premium shampoos and conditioners, fresh colognes, gentle brushes, aprons, towels, blow dryers and even nail clippers and precision shears. The convenient and affordable space allows pets to enjoy their spa experience with their favorite person, without worrying about the cleanup aftermath, or simply provides the space and supplies for those who don’t have them at home or in their apartment.

The Rinse 4 Rescue fundraiser will donate $5 from every self-wash to NYCSCR, along with a donation station accepting items like wet and dry cat food, including requests for brands like Fancy Feast, wet and dry dog food, like the Hill’s brand, along with treats and toys. Donations will be accepted throughout the weekend as the fundraiser takes place.

Their self-wash menu includes a regular wash for $20, a premium wash for $28 and a CBD wash for $35. The special event offers a great opportunity to help dogs and cats in need while connecting with the community and giving your pet the star treatment they deserve, earning bragging rights the next time they see their four-legged pals at the dog park.

NYCSCR was founded in 2009 and has since saved over 15,000 lives of dogs and cats in need of critical care. Most recently, the non-profit has opened an adoption center in Long Island City to spread its mission of saving lives, as well as hosting adoption events, throughout Queens and beyond.

Rinse 4 Rescue’s hours this weekend include Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. To learn more about the self-service dog wash or NYSCR’s animal saving efforts, go to @barkandbath_astoria or learn more about NYCSCR at @nycscr on Instagram.