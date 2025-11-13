The best places in Astoria and LIC for your Friendsgiving meetup

Friendsgiving is the perfect opportunity to finally make those meet-up plans a reality instead of letting them wither away in the group chat and promising to try again next year. Luckily, there are plenty of incredible places to eat, drink and explore while connecting with friends, especially as the Thanksgiving holiday inspires us to pause and reflect on everything and everyone we’re grateful for in our lives. Whether you’re looking for an adventure, great food or all of the above, here is a list of places to consider for an unforgettable Friendsgiving meet-up in Queens.

56709 is a Japanese City Pop-inspired speakeasy, featuring a fun, neon-lit, retro-inspired vibe, cozy couches, vintage telephones and inventive cocktails, including drinks inspired by anime characters like Sailor Moon. The space is a fun place to meet friends for unique drinks and delicious food, including Taiwanese dishes such as braised pork over rice and popcorn chicken.

42-45 27th St. Long Island City

56709nyc.com

Instagram: @56709nyc

Soothr LIC

Soothr LIC recently expanded to LIC, bringing vintage Hong Kong vibes, including three expansive rooms with different moods, from a garden to a 1960s Shanghai nightclub-inspired dining area. The restaurant has a variety of delicious dishes, including Panang duck lychee curry and Koong Karee. The space also features desserts, such as their mango sundae and lychee sorbet.

25-20 43rd Ave. Long Island City

929-554-9955

soothrlic.com

Instagram: @soothr.lic

Gaming City

Gaming City offers an immersive experience for all ages, featuring a variety of games to explore with friends, from virtual reality games to classic arcade favorites. Afterward, guests can explore an array of delicious restaurants nearby after an afternoon of fun and entertainment.

36-10 31st Ave. Astoria

718-786-0888

gamingcityusa.com

Instagram: @gamingcityusa

Anemi Modern Greek

Anemi offers delicious Greek dishes in a low-lit speakeasy-style setting, bringing a moody and intimate atmosphere for meetups. The restaurant offers starters such as grilled octopus and tuna tartare, as well as mains like their branzino or lobster pasta, accompanied by a unique specialty cocktail menu to explore.

30-17 31st St. Astoria

anemigreek.com

Instagram: @anemimoderngreek

CityPickle

CityPickle is a great destination for getting together for an afternoon of pickleball, followed by incredible food and drinks at their food court. Their menu has a range of bites like guacamole and chips, mini empanadas and flatbreads like pesto and sun-dried tomato.

9-03 44th Rd. LIC

city-pickle.com

Instagram: @citypickle

Mayahuel

Mayahuel is a neighborhood gem with a friendly atmosphere, offering dishes from various regions of Mexico. The family-owned business offers family-style dishes perfect for sharing and hosts brunch with authentic dishes like chilaquiles and baja fish tacos.

32-07 34th Ave. Astoria

833-426-7047

mayahuelastoria.com

Instagram: @mayahuel_astoria

Break Bar and Billiards

Break is a great place to gather with friends and play games, from billiards to Jenga. The space has an expansive menu to enjoy, including mozzarella sticks, sliders and loaded nachos, perfect for sharing with friends while enjoying beer and cocktails.

32-04 Broadway Astoria

718-777-5400

break-ny.com

Instagram: @breakastoria

The Bonnie

The Bonnie is a neighborhood gem, perfect for meetups to unwind with friends while enjoying delicious food in a cozy atmosphere. The space is known for favorites, like their smash burger and their fried pickles. The bar also offers an incredible brunch and often hosts fun events throughout the week.

29-12 23rd Ave. Astoria

718-274-2105

thebonnie.com

Instagram: @thebonniebar

Lost in Paradise

Lost in Paradise offers gorgeous rooftop views of the NYC skyline and menu options including happy hour, dinner and an incredible brunch menu. What better way to connect with friends than with delicious food and a breathtaking view?

11-01 43rd Ave. Long Island City

929-789-3600

lostinparadiserooftop.com

Instagram: @lostinparadiserooftop