Woman robbed by two bike-riding muggers in Jackson Heights after they knocked her to the sidewalk: NYPD

Cops are looking for these suspects, who allegedly shoved a woman to the sidewalk in Jackson Heights and robbed her before riding off on bicycles.

Police from the 115th Precinct in Jackson Heights are looking for two cyclists who mugged a woman just a few blocks away from the station house during the early morning of Sunday, Nov. 2.

The 26-year-old victim was walking two blocks north of Roosevelt Avenue at the intersection of 35th Avenue and 87th Street at 4:20 a.m. when she was approached by two men who rode up alongside her and shoved her to the ground, police said. The robbers forcibly removed her cellphone and her backpack before riding off on their bikes, traveling northbound on 87th Street toward Northern Boulevard. The victim refused medical attention at the scene, an NYPD spokesman said Friday. The value of her Apple cellphone is approximately $1,200, and her backpack contained $350 in cash and personal property.

The NYPD released surveillance photos of the suspects walking nearby and described them as having light complexions. One wore a camouflage hooded winter jacket, ripped blue jeans and an olive green baseball cap, while his accomplice wore a black and white sweat jacket over a green jersey with ripped jeans and a green baseball cap.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are strictly confidential.

Through Nov. 9, the 115th Precinct has reported 273 robberies so far in 2025, 103 fewer than the 376 reported at the same point last year, a decline of 38.5%, according to the most recent CompStat report.