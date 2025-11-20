Boathouse Rooftop opens in Astoria with stunning skyline views

An upscale rooftop restaurant boasting Mediterranean vibes and unreal views of the city skyline just opened in the midst of Steinway Street in Astoria, offering dishes from grilled octopus to braised short ribs.

Boathouse Rooftop, located at 32-72 Steinway St. on the sixth floor, had its grand opening in September in the space where Luna Asian Bistro once was, offering an escape to the Mediterranean as soon as guests step off the elevator and into the venue filled with low lights and panoramic rooftop views.

The venue was opened by Jhony Alam, who also owns Lighthouse Rooftop in Sunnyside, along with other ventures throughout the city. Alam envisioned a Greek getaway, perfect for all seasons, from dinner amidst a summer sunset to a temporary vacation on winter nights with signature cocktails, hookah, and entertainment.

“I had a vision to open a Mediterranean restaurant in the summertime,” said Alam. ”I saw a video online of an outdoor bar and they had this sheer fabric draped down, it was very breezy and open while people are dining, and I felt like that was something I wanted to explore.”

The venue, inspired by destinations such as Southern Italy, the islands of Greece, and coastal Morocco, features a low-lit bar area and tables adorned with flowers, set amidst drapes the color of the sea and orange wicker chandeliers. Each table is accompanied by a different view of the city skyline, perfect for a date night, meeting with friends or a special occasion. The venue has a list of beer, wine, mocktails and signature cocktails with unique presentations, like the Sunrise in Santorini, made with Ciroc Red Berry, Grey Goose Watermelon Basil, cranberry, and peach schnapps, or the Royal Aura, made with Bacardi Spiced, coconut cream, kiwi, orgeat and bitters.

“I like that kind of experience when the food and cocktails are presented in a way that makes you want to take a picture, you want to share it with your friends- I like tying all that together, and that’s what I went for,” said Alam.

The restaurant offers a range of dishes, from starters such as mussels and shrimp to pan-seared scallops and a burrata salad. Their main dishes include entrees such as their ribeye steak, a pan-seared 14-oz. bone-in ribeye, served with fingerling potatoes, along with a lobster tail marinated in fresh herbs, garlic, and lemon, as well as their pan-baked Branzino, which has already become a popular go-to item on their menu.

“We’re still experimenting with the menu,” said Alam. “We just added a lobster dish and a rib eye, and they’re doing pretty well. The Branzino is really nicely done, and the mussels are really good for an appetizer.”

The restaurant offers a weekend brunch, as well as entertainment on weekends, featuring belly dancers and fire shows, similar to the performances Lighthouse has been known for since it opened in Sunnyside two years ago. However, at Boathouse, the shows feel more personalized, with performers moving throughout the space.

“There’s a lot of belly dance and some fire shows,” said Alam. “We have three different rooms, so it gives you three different feels. The performers circulate, so they spend 15 minutes in each room and then move between the rooms.”

While their main floor is quite expansive, with seating wrapping around the entire venue, the space is in the process of adding a second floor to provide more seating options. The new floor, initially slated for the summer, will be covered and heated during the winter, offering an outdoor option in the warmer months. With so much foot traffic along Steinway St. the space often welcomes guests of all ages, including families who are looking for somewhere cozy to enjoy dinner.

“Last Saturday, we ran out of space and we had to turn people away, so within the next two weeks, we’re going to have more space upstairs, and we can fit another 20 to 30 people,” said Alam. “A lot of people just walk in, and it’s usually family, people coming with kids; it’s upscale, but it feels more cozy.”

While guests can make a reservation, walk-ins are welcome as long as seating is available. The new addition offers a sleek and upscale dining option, while also providing the opportunity to stop in unexpectedly, creating a welcoming space for everyone.

“Now there’s an upscale restaurant rooftop where you can go and have fun with your friends,” said Alam. “If you don’t drink, you can have a mocktail while they have alcohol, and you can also have food; this is a space where everyone can hang out together.”

Boathouse Rooftop is open from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 5 p.m. to 3 a.m. on Friday, noon to 3 a.m. on Saturday, and noon to 2 a.m. on Sunday. For more information, follow them at @boathouserooftop.