Alleged burglar wanted for targeting tennis concession at Cunningham Park in Fresh Meadows: NYPD

Cops are looking for this suspect, who allegedly broke into the tennis concession at Cunningham Park and stole property, along with some food and drinks, before running off in mid-October.

Police from the 107th Precinct in Fresh Meadows are seeking a Chicago Bulls fan who broke into the tennis concession at Cunningham Park last month, stealing electronic equipment, food and beverages before fleeing.

Police say The burglary occurred during the early morning hours of Thursday, Oct. 16, when the suspect forcibly entered the office located at 196-00 Union Turnpike through the front door at approximately 2:30 a.m. Once inside, the masked man removed property, including a cellphone, headphones, two tablets, and food and drinks, before running off in an unknown direction, police said.

At one point, the intruder realized he was caught on camera and tried to cover up the lens to hide his identity. The NYPD released that surveillance video and described the suspect as having a medium complexion. He is approximately 6 feet tall and 215 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red and black Chicago Bulls varsity jacket over a maroon sweatshirt, black pants, red and white sneakers, and a blue face mask.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to his arrest and indictment.

Anyone with information regarding this burglary investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

Through Nov. 9, the 107th Precinct has reported 179 burglaries so far this year, eleven fewer than the 190 reported at the same point in 2024, a decline of 5.8%, according to the latest CompStat report.