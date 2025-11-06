Cardinals win it all at the MVP Roller Hockey League Championship

On Election Day, while most people were rushing from work to the polls and back, one plucky group of kids won gold at the 6th Middle Village Players (MVP) Roller Hockey League championship at Juniper Valley Park in Middle Village.

In the final game of the fall season in the James Bohan Rink, the Cardinals took down the Jets by a score of 2-1 and raised the Queens Maloney Cup, which was named after the league’s founder, Eileen Maloney.

The Cardinals won the cup thanks to coaches Scott Byhoff, John Cannetti and Charles Troche, all of whom are volunteers, as well as the intrepid team-leadership of two brothers, Jax and JoJo Anderson. This year’s fall league was made up of four teams in total, with around 30 athletes from Middle Village, and featured notable performances from leading scorer Flash Wilkins of the High Flyers, who scored 31 goals, and Paulie Pogozelski, who filled in as goalie for every team and broke league records for most shutouts and games played.

Witnesses describe the championship game as a “nail-biter,” with an early lead secured by a breakaway goal from Cardinal Luca DiGiovanna, assisted by Jax Anderson. The Jets did not go down without a fight, as Andrew Skrapits tied the game in the third period off a pass from Markas Pogozelski.

Tensions mounted during the third period, and the air in Juniper Park hung heavy with anticipation from onlookers. But with just four minutes to go, Cardinal JoJo Anderson secured the win with a goal off a face-off win to send the Jets crashing down. Despite the high-stakes finale, both the runner-ups and the champions displayed “great sportsmanship.” The Cardinals Championship Roster includes Jax and JoJo Anderson, Luca DiGiovanna, Francesco and Stefano Raggi, Max and Eva Byhoff, Alexis and Charlotte Woo, Charlie and Sofia Troche, John “Jr” Cannetti, Jace Alejandro Welch and Mathew Giraldo.

MVP Roller Hockey President Paul Pogozelski made special note to thank all the volunteer coaches, families and the league’s sponsors, and hopes more people and businesses get involved. The Spring season begins in March, and parents are encouraged to register early. More information about the league can be found on the MVP website and Instagram.

“All our sponsors are local small businesses like bakeries and pizzerias,” Pogozelski said. “The sponsors are what help us maintain a lot of things across the league. There are kids who wouldn’t be able to afford gear and play otherwise.”