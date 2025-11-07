Circus Vazquez returning to New York with upcoming Citi Field performances

Circus Vazquez is coming back to New York from Nov. 21 to Dec. 14, setting up a blue and white striped tent in the center of Citi Field as a part of its 20-year history performing in the state. The circus has become an annual tradition in New York, and the family-owned and operated Circus Vazquez is once again debuting an all-new show full of acts performed by talent acquired from across the world.

The show is being led by the third and fourth generation of Vazquez’s. Ringmaster Memo Vazquez will be introducing another family member, Emilio Vazquez, who will be juggling atop a unicycle.

The tent, which is climate-controlled, seats around 1,800 people and tickets are currently on sale at the box office and website for $17.23 for children and $56.75 for adults. Weekday shows begin at 7 p.m., but the high-flying action can also be witnessed three separate times over the weekend at 1, 4 and 7 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

“I’m the fourth generation,” Jose Vazquez told Fox5 while in Atlanta last year. “[My great-grandfather] was the one that started working for a circus, my grandfather started [Circus Vazquez], and my parents and my uncles are the ones that are the owners right now.”

Originally founded in 1969 as the Circo Hermanos Vazquez in Mexico City, the circus incorporates many of its family members into both the acts themselves and the business side of the show. After traveling around Central America for several decades, Circus Vazquez first came to the U.S. in 1993 and has been touring the country ever since.

Not so coincidentally, another circus is performing just a few miles away, also run by the Vazquez’s. Jan Vazquez and his sister Carolina decided to create their own show after learning the circus business performing with their family, and were joined by several of their cousins. Flip Circus, which began its New York tour in the Bronx just a few weeks ago, will be having its opening night at Forest Park in Richmond Hill today, Nov. 7.

Both Flip and the original Circus Vazquez recruit their performers from everywhere in the world, offering a diverse range of acts that are sure to entertain those who would like to attend both shows. Among Circus Vazquez’s latest additions are Boris Nikishkin, Russia’s award-winning clown and The Flying Caceres, “circus legends” on the trapeze.

And while Flip Circus does not use any animals within its shows, as its smaller tent seating 800 puts audience members just a few feet from the action, Circus Vazquez will feature The Pork Chop Revue’s performing pigs and hogs and the Cartoon Poodles, with a “bevy of incredibly talented poodles.”