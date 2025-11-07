City Harvest, JFK Airport Cares support JFK government workers

City Harvest fed JFK Airport workers at the Lefferts Boulevard JFK Airport Air Train Station.

JFK Airport Cares handed out raffle tickets to TSA workers with the chance to win one of dozens of gift cards in time for the holidays. Joined by volunteers from Delta Air Lines and Endeavor Air employees, many JFK government workers were able to take home bags of fresh fruit and canned food with the support of the JFK Port Authority.

Surprised recipients of the food donation and raffle ticket expressed gratitude and the volunteers thanked the government workers for their continued work dedication during this largest government shutdown in our U.S.history.