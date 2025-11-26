Civilian injured after two-alarm fire breaks out in Ozone Park auto body shop: FDNY

Firefighters battled a fast-moving 2-alarm fire at an Ozone Park auto body garage on Tuesday afternoon that injured one civilian.
The FDNY received a call at around 3:40 p.m. on Nov. 25 of a fire in a mechanic shop at 104-09 99th St. and dispatched units to the scene between Liberty Avenue and Rockaway Boulevard. Arriving crews saw heavy fire and smoke conditions, and a second-alarm was transmitted soon afterward, bringing 25 units and 106 firefighters and EMS personnel to the location. A Hazmat unit was also assigned.
“We had two cars burning in the first floor,” FDNY Assistant Chief Dan Browne said. “[a] second alarm was needed due to the volume of smoke in all of the adjacent stores and the possibility of fire involvement up in the cockloft.”
The 2-alarm fire was brought under control at 4:25 p.m. EMS treated one civilian at the scene for minor injuries. FDNY fire marshals will determine the cause of the blaze.