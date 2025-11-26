Quantcast
Ozone Park
Police & Fire

Civilian injured after two-alarm fire breaks out in Ozone Park auto body shop: FDNY

By Posted on
A two-alarm fire broke out in an Ozone Park auto body shop just after 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 25.
A two-alarm fire broke out in an Ozone Park auto body shop just after 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 25.
Courtesy of FDNY

Firefighters battled a fast-moving 2-alarm fire at an Ozone Park auto body garage on Tuesday afternoon that injured one civilian.

The FDNY received a call at around 3:40 p.m. on Nov. 25 of a fire in a mechanic shop at 104-09 99th St. and dispatched units to the scene between Liberty Avenue and Rockaway Boulevard. Arriving crews saw heavy fire and smoke conditions, and a second-alarm was transmitted soon afterward, bringing 25 units and 106 firefighters and EMS personnel to the location. A Hazmat unit was also assigned.

Two burning cars were discovered on the first floor and a Hazmat unit was dispatched to the scene.
Two burning cars were discovered on the first floor and a Hazmat unit was dispatched to the scene. Courtesy of FDNY
FDNY fire marshals are investigating the cause of the two-alarm fire that injured one civilian.
FDNY fire marshals are investigating the cause of the two-alarm fire that injured one civilian. Courtesy of FDNY

“We had two cars burning in the first floor,” FDNY Assistant Chief Dan Browne said. “[a] second alarm was needed due to the volume of smoke in all of the adjacent stores and the possibility of fire involvement up in the cockloft.”

The 2-alarm fire was brought under control at 4:25 p.m. EMS treated one civilian at the scene for minor injuries. FDNY fire marshals will determine the cause of the blaze.

About the Author

Bill Parry

Senior Reporter. Reach me at bparry@schnepsmedia.com

More Ozone Park News

More from Around New York