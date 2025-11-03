Two civilians hurt in Woodside apartment fire; illegal cellar unit found: FDNY

The FDNY battled an apartment house fire in Woodside on Nov. 3 that injured two civilians.

Two people were injured during a fire in a three-story apartment building in Woodside on Monday morning.

The FDNY received a call just after 6:30 a.m. on Nov. 3 of a blaze at 47-46 48th St. along the eastern edge of Calvary Cemetery, a block-and-a-half south of Queens Boulevard. A dozen units were dispatched to the location between 47th Avenue and 48th Avenue, bringing 60 firefighters and EMS personnel to the scene.

The fire was brought under control at 7:07 a.m., and two civilians were treated at the scene by EMS for minor injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by fire marshals, but the FDNY called for inspectors from the city’s Department of Buildings for a structural stability inspection at the three-story building with six apartments.

DOB inspectors found fire damage that included broken windows, walls, and an open skylight that exposed the building to the elements. Due to the fire damage, DOB issued a full vacate order for the entire structure, and ordered the building owner, who was present at the time of the inspection, to seal the premises with an emergency board-up in the interest of public safety. DOB inspectors found an illegally constructed Class A apartment in the cellar and issued violations to the building owner for work without a permit, lack of secondary means of egress, and occupancy contrary to the building’s certificate of occupancy.

The American Red Cross was on site to provide emergency relocation assistance to any displaced residents from the six apartments.

FDNY fire marshals will determine the cause of the blaze.