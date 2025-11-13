Construction begins on 56-story skyscraper with over 600 condominiums and 10K square feet of retail space in LIC

Below-grade work has begun for an upcoming 56-story skyscraper that will feature more than 600 condominiums and 10,000 square feet of retail space at 24-19 Jackson Ave. in Long Island City.

The site now features active piling machines, excavators and cement trucks. Rebar and formwork is being assembled by the construction crews for concrete pouring.

The completed building is expected to be 676 feet tall and span 700,000 square feet. It is being built in the Court Square section of Long Island City.

The skyscraper was designed by FXCollaborative. Development of the structure is being performed by Tavros Capital and Charney Companies, in partnership with Incoco Capital. The developers bought the property for $68.3 million from the Japanese hotel operator Toyoko Inn in 2022.

Excavation and foundations of the site are expected to progress throughout the winter. Assuming work remains on schedule, the new structure should begin to rise as early as spring 2026.

Based on renderings of the skyscraper, the structure will have a multistory podium that spans the full parcel. It will be topped off with a landscaped terrace. The top of the skyscraper will have a flat roof and a tall mechanical bulkhead. A grid of black paneling will make up the facade, framing a reflective glass curtain wall. A tighter grouping of mullions will be featured on the bottom half of the structure, while the upper floors will feature more expansive stretches of glass.

While construction of the building has only just begun, a lease has already been signed by Chelsea Piers Fitness to occupy 72,000 square feet in the podium of the structure. This exercise center will feature an outdoor swimming pool, an indoor basketball court, a running track, fitness studios and athletic training spaces.

Construction of the skyscraper is expected to be completed between the end of 2028 and the beginning of 2029.