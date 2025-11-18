Cozy cocktails and parties for Thanksgiving Eve in Queens

Here is a list of venues in western Queens for a memorable Thanksgiving Eve celebration.

Thanksgiving Eve is a popular tradition for friends to get together and enjoy a weeknight out before Thanksgiving Day.

Western Queens has plenty of places to meet up, including venues hosting official pre-Thanksgiving parties with live DJ sets, as well as cozy and intimate lounges to unwind and enjoy cocktails with friends.

From an Italian-inspired speakeasy to trivia and karaoke parties, here is a list of venues to enjoy a memorable night out just before Turkey Day with the family.

Record Room

Record Room brings vintage vibes with vinyl records spinning all night in a cozy living room setting, paired with incredible cocktails and a festive atmosphere. The intimate lounge is the perfect place to meet with friends and unwind on Thanksgiving Eve.

47-09 Center Blvd., LIC

recordroomlic.com

Instagram: @recordroom

Dive Bar LIC

Dive Bar is a go-to spot for great food and drinks, including frozen cocktails in a multi-floor venue and DJs spinning music throughout the night. Whether you want to grab dinner with friends or light bites and drinks during happy hour, the venue offers a fun and festive setting for meetups.

33-10 36th Ave., LIC

718-304-8154

divebarlic.com

Instagram: @divebarlic

Bar Enzo

This Italian-inspired speakeasy, located upstairs in Greats of Craft, resembles a cozy apartment, complete with leather couches, vintage decor and old family photos lining the walls as guests walk up the hidden staircase. The venue offers light bites and a selection of Negronis, wine and specialty cocktails like their Sprezzatura and l’arancia.

10-15 43rd Ave., 2nd Floor, LIC

barenzonyc.com

Instagram: @barenzo.nyc

Rivercrest

Rivercrest is hosting a special Thanksgiving Eve event, featuring trivia at 7:30 p.m., followed by karaoke and a live DJ starting at 9:30 p.m. for an unforgettable evening with friends. The cozy bar has an array of delicious food and small bites, along with beer, wine and specialty cocktails.

33-15 Ditmars Blvd., Astoria

347-808-7887

rivercrestny.com

Instagram: @rivercrestnyc

Agenda

Agenda is hosting a Thanksgiving Eve celebration with bottle specials and music by DJ Camilo, DJ Swag and DJ Lifestyle, who will each be spinning music throughout the night. Tickets must be purchased in advance for the event, which offers an evening filled with great food, music, dancing and signature cocktails.

28-18 31st Ave., Astoria

718-926-4444

agendaastoria.com

Instagram: @agenda.astoria

Code Astoria

Code Astoria is a nightclub in Queens known for its hookah, cocktails, and great energy. The trendy venue plays a mix of popular music from various genres and will be hosting a special Thanksgiving Eve bash featuring a live performance by Greek recording artist Klavdia. RSVP while space is available.

20-30 Steinway St., Astoria

718-726-1600

codeastorianyc.com

Instagram: @codeastoria

Lighthouse Rooftop

Lighthouse Rooftop is an upscale venue that specializes in Mexican-Japanese-inspired dishes with a rooftop view of the skyline, with live music and entertainment. The rooftop venue offers a great place to meet with friends for dinner and drinks while enjoying an elegant atmosphere and a friendly environment.

45-15 37th St., Sunnyside

718-550-6108

lighthouserooftop.com

Instagram: @lighthouserooftop

Claret Wine Bar

Claret Wine Bar is a neighborhood gem with great food, drinks and a cozy and intimate atmosphere for a low-key meet up with friends. The wine bar has small bites, handmade pizza and pasta, along with an array of beer, wine and cocktails.

46-02 Skillman Ave., Sunnyside

718-433-9207

Claretwinebar.com

Instagram: @claretwinebar