Creep groped woman as she rode on N train in Astoria: NYPD

Cops are looking for this suspect, who allegedly groped a woman on board an N train in Astoria.

Police from the 114th Precinct in Astoria and Transit District 20 are looking for a man who allegedly groped a 34-year-old woman riding an N train on the night of Wednesday, Nov. 5.

The victim was sitting on a northbound N approaching the 30th Avenue subway station just after 10 p.m. when a stranger sitting next to her suddenly grabbed her inner thigh, police said. The victim ran off the train at the 30th Avenue station while the perpetrator remained on the N train that was headed to Astoria Boulevard. The woman was not injured during the encounter.

The NYPD released a surveillance image of the suspect. He has a light complexion with black curly hair, a beard and a mustache. He was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, black pants, black shoes and a black backpack.

Anyone with information regarding this forcible touching investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

Through Nov. 9, the 114th Precinct has reported 82 sex crimes so far in 2025, one more than the 81 reported at the same point last year, an increase of 1.2%, according to the most recent CompStat report. Transit crimes are down in the precinct with 29 reported so far this year, ten fewer than the 39 reported at the same point in 2024, a decline of 25.6%, according to CompStat.