Dialysis center at EHS earns 5-star rating from Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services

The Marjorie Basser Dialysis Center team at Episcopal Health Services was recognized by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services with a 5-star rating for delivering high-quality, person-centered care.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has awarded a 5-star rating to Episcopal Health Services‘ Marjorie Basser Dialysis Center, recognized as the highest distinction for providing quality dialysis care.

The Marjorie Basser Dialysis Center earned the distinction from CMS based on strong performances in key quality measures, including patient outcomes, safety indicators and overall experience. This 5-star rating puts the Marjorie Basser Dialysis Center among the top-performing facilities in the United States.

“This recognition reflects the exceptional performance and operational strength of our dialysis program,” Episcopal Health Services Chief Executive Officer Donald T. Morrish, MD, MMM, said. “It underscores how our commitment to quality, safety and person-centered care translates into measurable results and meaningful outcomes for those we serve.”

The Marjorie Basser Dialysis Center provides patients who have chronic kidney disease with comprehensive outpatient dialysis treatment and support services. A large focus is placed on quality outcomes, comfort and individualized care.

Earning this rating also highlights how the Marjorie Basser Dialysis Center, as well as Episcopal Health Services as a whole, delivers high-quality outpatient care to those living in the Rockaways and beyond.

“Earning a 5-star rating is a testament to the skill and dedication of our dialysis team,” Episcopal Health Services Medical Director of Dialysis Services Dr. Rajbir Chopra said. “Every day, our nurses, technicians and physicians work collaboratively to provide the highest standard of care, ensuring safety, comfort and clinical excellence for every patient.”

Far Rockaway resident Michael Watson is a long-time patient at the Marjorie Basser Dialysis Center, who has benefited immensely from the compassionate approach to care there. After being diagnosed with stage 4 renal failure three years ago, Watson said he was initially nervous and unsure about what life on dialysis would mean for him. However, he said the team at Episcopal Health Services gave him confidence and peace of mind in his very first visit.

“I come here to live, not to die,” Watson said. “Everyone treats each other like family, the nurses, the technicians, even the patients. We are all in this together.”

Watson now serves as the center’s patient advocate, welcoming new patients with his positive outlook and supportive nature and helping them adjust to treatment. He said he was inspired to serve in this role in large part due to the unwavering support he has received from those at Episcopal Health Services. This includes the social worker who coordinates his care when he travels and his dietician who guides him in making healthy food choices.

“The education and care I received here makes me want to work here,” Watson said. “This journey will last the rest of my life, and I am always going to help those that need it.”