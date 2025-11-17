Photos: East Coast Car Association holds annual Toy Run at St. Mary’s Hospital for Children

The East Coast Car Association held its 27th annual Toy Run, which provides toys for the kids at St. Mary’s Hospital for Children in Bayside.

Over 100 cars and motorcycles full of toys ventured to the hospital, located at 29-01 216th St. in Bayside, from Forest Park to bring smiles and holiday cheer to the kids at St. Mary’s.

The wide variety of vehicles that took part in this event included ambulances, military vehicles, motorcycles, fire trucks, antique cars, including antique police cars, tow trucks and more.

In addition to providing toys to some of New York’s most medically fragile children, the East Coast Car Association also provided a generous donation to St. Mary’s Hospital for Children to support the specialized services and programs offered there.

Since its establishment in 1999, the East Coast Car Association has raised over $260,000 for St. Mary’s, which is the only provider of pediatric long-term and rehabilitative care in the region.

“There’s close to $270,000 that has been presented to the hospital up to date, and that does not include all the toys that are actually submitted each year, which could range from $25,000 to $30,000 in that situation. People are always ecstatic to see us in our convoy, and they love what we do. They totally support us,” East Coast Car Association Member Harold McCabe said. “Every year, we look forward to this one-day event that really, really means a lot to everybody, as far as the children in St. Mary’s itself and all the people that actually participate in it.”

Since the 1870s, St. Mary’s Healthcare System for Children has been the primary provider of long-term and rehabilitative care for the most medically fragile children in New York. The hospital is dedicated to providing its patients with a continuum of specialized care, both through its in-patient hospital facility and through home care services.

“For more than 25 years, the East Coast Car Association has been a valued partner in bringing smiles to our patients and supporting our mission of providing them with the best possible care,” St. Mary’s Healthcare System for Children President and CEO Sean Lally said. “We’re grateful for their generosity each year– it’s the perfect way to kick off the holiday season at St. Mary’s.”