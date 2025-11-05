EHS appoints new chief of radiation oncology

Episcopal Health Services (EHS) announced the appointment of Dr. Mark Ashamalla, MD, as the hospital’s new Chief of Radiation Oncology on Friday, Oct. 31.

Dr. Ashamalla will be responsible for leading the development of a comprehensive radiation oncology program that combines advanced technology, innovative therapies and research-driven approaches to deliver the highest quality person-centered care in the Rockaway community.

“Dr. Ashamalla’s expertise in cancer treatment and research will round out EHS’ oncology services and bring radiation therapy back to the peninsula for the first time in more than a decade,” EHS Chief Executive Officer Donald T. Morrish, MD, MMM, said. “His leadership will be instrumental in further strengthening a robust program that pairs cutting-edge technology with pioneering clinical approaches to achieve optimal patient outcomes.”

Prior to being appointed Chief of Radiation Oncology at EHS, Dr. Ashamalla was a clinical assistant professor of radiation oncology at Stony Brook University Hospital. As a board-certified radiation oncologist, he has extensive expertise in cancer care, research and education, with a focus on personalized evidence-based treatments, improved patient outcomes and addressing disparities through clinical and translational research.

“The appointment of Dr. Ashamalla allows us to establish a radiation oncology program that meets the highest standards of care,” EHS Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer Jameela Yusuff, MD, MPH, MS, FACP, said. “His experience ensures patients in our communities can access advanced radiotherapy locally, improving convenience, continuity and quality of care.”

The hospital’s Walsh Ambulatory Pavilion, currently under development, will house the radiation and medical oncology services. Advanced technologies that will be available at the pavilion will include GE PET/CT imaging for accurate diagnosis and monitoring, as well as TrueBeam radiotherapy for targeted, nonsurgical treatment.

Dr. Ashamalla earned his medical degree from Jefferson Medical College, now known as Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University. He then completed his residency and chief residency in radiation oncology at New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Ashamalla is also an accomplished clinician and researcher, having published in peer-reviewed journals, contributed to leading textbooks on oncology and presented nationally on advances in cancer treatment. The contributions he has provided in the medical field have been recognized by the Radiological Society of North America and the American Society for Radiation Oncology, among others.