Elderly man allegedly groped 14-year-old girl inside a Richmond Hill grocery store: NYPD

Cops are looking for this suspect, who allegedly groped a 14-year-old girl inside a Richmond Hill grocery store.

A 14-year-old girl was groped by an elderly stranger in broad daylight inside a Richmond Hill grocery store on the afternoon of Sunday, Nov. 16.

The victim was inside the store at 115-01 Jamaica Ave. at around noon, when an unidentified man approached her from behind and grabbed her right breast, police said Tuesday. The perpetrator walked out of the grocery store and fled in an unknown direction.

Police from the 102nd Precinct in Richmond Hill responded to the scene and reported that the girl was not injured during the encounter.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect from inside the store on Tuesday and described him as an elderly man who is approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall with a white beard. He was wearing a blue and gray hooded winter jacket, black jeans and blue sneakers.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to his arrest and indictment.

Anyone with information regarding this forcible touching investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are strictly confidential.

Through Nov. 16, the 102nd Precinct has reported 66 sex crimes so far in 2025, 16 more than the 50 reported at the same point last year, an increase of 34.7%, according to the most recent CompStat report.