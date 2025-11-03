Whether you’re excited to see who’s slated to become New York City’s next mayor or just happy to stop receiving so many campaign flyers in the mail every day, tomorrow marks the beginning of a new era for the five boroughs as New Yorkers head toward the polls to place their vote and make their voices heard.

There are also plenty of bars throughout Queens that are planning to have election watch parties on Tuesday evening to get together with community members and see the results unfold in real time.

From Astoria to Ridgewood, here are some watch parties slated to take place on Election Day.

Bohemian Hall and Beer Garden

This neighborhood favorite is hosting a watch party starting at 8 p.m. The event is free and open to everyone and guests can RSVP to secure a spot or simply show up. The beer garden is home to a range of delicious food and drinks, including giant pretzels, fish and chips and a selection of draft beers, craft cocktails and more.

29-19 24th Ave., Astoria

718-274-4925

bohemianhall.com

Instagram: @bohemianbeergarden

Q.E.D. Astoria

Q.E.D. is hosting an election watch party tomorrow night, starting at 8:30 p.m. The event will track the mayoral race, as well as other city-wide races, throughout the evening. Entry is free and guests are simply asked to support the bar throughout the night. The expansive venue has ample space for guests to relax and watch the election results as they begin to come in.

27-16 23rd Ave., Astoria

347-451-3873

qedastoria.com

Instagram: @qedastoria

TV Eye

TV Eye is a venue in Ridgewood that hosts an array of live events, shows, and more. The space is hosting a watch party beginning at 7 p.m. which is free to attend and includes a DJ, games, drink specials, and custom election crossword puzzles to keep the evening lively and fun. Guests can RSVP in advance to attend.

16-47 Weirfield St., Ridgewood

929-295-0556

Instagram: @tveyenyc

El Manaba

El Manaba is having a watch party from 8-10 p.m. which is free to attend and includes free food. The event, which is hosted by State Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar, is open to everyone to attend, regardless of who they’re voting for, to give community members the opportunity to gather and enjoy an evening regardless of political beliefs.

3-41 St. Nicholas Ave., Ridgewood

718-638-7000

Instagram: @elmanabarestaurantny

Cobblestones Pub and Biergarten

Cobblestones is a local favorite, boasting an expansive beer garden and offering a wide selection of delicious food and drinks. The bar is having an election watch party beginning at 9 p.m. The free event is open to all and offers a cozy atmosphere for watching the results while enjoying food and drink.

117-18 Queens Blvd., Forest Hills

718-263-9754

cobblestonespub.com

Instagram: @cobblestonespub