Electrical workers of IBEW Local Union No. 3 celebrate 125th anniversary, honored by AM Berger

The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local Union No. 3, headquartered in Flushing, celebrated its 125th anniversary this year. In recognition of the union’s ongoing commitment to the labor movement, Assemblymember Sam Berger joined members of Local 3 for a celebratory ceremony where he commemorated the milestone with a legislative resolution honoring their efforts.

A news release from Berger’s office said the assemblyman stood proudly with union members who, for over a century, demonstrated commitment to excellence, solidarity and justice for welfare of working people, as well as the fabric of New York communities.

“Local Union No. 3 has a remarkable legacy of service, skill, and advocacy that has shaped New York City’s workforce for generations,” Berger said. “It is an honor to celebrate their 125 years of dedication and recognize the contributions of members like those in Electchester, who power our city every day.”

The legislative resolution, which is the highest level of recognition by New York State, highlights the union’s dedication to fair wages, safe working conditions, education and training programs, and comprehensive benefits for its members and their families.

Local 3 was founded in the 1880s as part of the Knights of Labor, eventually becoming formally affiliated with the IBEW in 1900. The news release said the union has consistently championed worker rights and professional development.

According to the news release, the union’s respected apprenticeship program and work with the Joint Industry Board of the Electrical Industry has provided rigorous training, healthcare, pensions, scholarships and career advancement opportunities for tens of thousands of union members.

Berger’s office stated that the union’s leadership — including past business managers Harry Van Arsdale Jr. and Thomas Van Arsdale, and current officers, Business Manager Christopher Erikson and President Thomas Cleary — has guided its membership through decades of challenges and achievements while maintaining a strong tradition of civic engagement, community service and political activism.

Erikson said the union appreciates Berger’s acknowledgement of its critical role in fighting for working people, improving wages and benefits, and offering a path to the middle class for tens of thousands of members and their families.

“The officers and members of Local Union No. 3 couldn’t be prouder of the milestone reached this year — 125 years affiliated with the IBEW,” Erikson said. With the support of Assemblyman Berger, Local 3 looks to a bright future providing for the next generations of members and keeping the union strong.”