Elmcor, a nonprofit organization based in Queens, will host multiple giveaways to support those in need throughout the community, ensuring no dinner table is empty on Thanksgiving Day.

The organization, located at 107-20 Northern Blvd. in Corona, will have two events, including a turkey distribution and a free Thanksgiving meal event for members of the community.

Elmcor was founded in 1965 and since then has offered a range of services to the East Elmhurst and Corona neighborhoods in Queens, including behavioral health services, youth services, housing, assistance for older adults, a recreational center, and economic development. They also provide community support through events such as movie nights, arts and crafts workshops and other fun activities to connect the community. During the holiday season they host a list of events and support for those in need throughout the neighborhood.

Most recently, their food pantry has expanded from serving 3,000 people to more than 4,500 people as a result of the government shutdown and the interruption of services like SNAP. With the holidays just weeks away, their next initiative will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 19, from 5 to 8 p.m. for a turkey distribution event at 33-16 108th St. in Corona. Members of the community can either walk in or make an appointment by calling 718-651-0096 ext. 287.

On Thanksgiving Day, Elmcor will hold their third annual Community Giving event, a celebration and dinner, from noon to 3 p.m. at 33-16 108th St. in Corona. Members of the community who are interested in attending the dinner can RSVP on their website or call 718-651-0096 ext. 200 or ext. 266.

For those in need of food pantry services or who wish to make a donation to support the initiative, please contact MJ Hernández, Elmcor’s administrative assistant and pantry coordinator, at 718-651-0096, ext. 287.

For more information about Elmcor, their events and services, or to inquire about volunteering or making a monetary or food pantry donation, visit their website.