FDNY firehouses in Queens’ District 25 receive new overhead mechanical doors

FDNY Engine Company 315/Ladder Company 125, in Flushing, installed new overhead mechanical doors using grant funding secured by Assemblymember Nily Rozic. The project is one of two firehouse door replacements in the district made possible through a $250,000 state grant obtained by the assemblywoman for the FDNY Foundation — the official nonprofit organization of the New York City Fire Department.

The other firehouse in the district that used the funding for a door replacement was Engine 299/Ladder 152, in Fresh Meadows.

According to a news release from Rozic’s office, these overhead doors play a vital role in supporting emergency response operations, enabling firefighters to deploy quickly and efficiently. The previous doors had significantly deteriorated over time, the news release said, posing operational challenges and long-term risks to the department’s ability to serve and protect the community.

“Our firefighters are on call 24/7, responding to emergencies that keep our communities safe and it’s important that someone is there to do the same for them,” said Rozic. “When firefighters are responding to an emergency, every second counts. Replacing these aging doors ensures our local heroes can respond without delay and continue protecting our families day and night.”

“We are grateful to Assemblywoman Rozic for her continued support of the FDNY and the safety of our members,” said FDNY Commissioner Robert S. Tucker. “This funding will allow us to replace the overhead doors at Engine 315/Ladder 125 and Engine 299/Ladder 152. These improvements will ensure our firefighters can respond quickly and continue to protect the people of Queens and all New Yorkers.”

“Assemblywoman Rozic has proven yet again that she puts the safety of her constituents first,” said James Brosi, president of the Uniformed Fire Officers Association. “This investment assures that the companies protecting Fresh Meadows and Flushing can respond without delay. It is consistent with her pledge to prioritize safety and the UFOA thanks her for honoring that pledge.”

“The UFA commends Assemblywoman Nily Rozic’s efforts to secure funding for these needed improvements at Engine 315 & Engine 299,” said Bobby Eustace, vice president of the Uniformed Firefighters Association. “Her commitment to the safety of our members and her sense of urgency are a testament to her unflagging support of our City’s Bravest.”

Rozic recently announced additional community investments including a $250,000 grant to restore the tennis courts in Kissena Park, a $350,000 grant for a new local volunteer ambulance for Queens Hatzolah and a $480,000 grant for a new STEM Lab at P.S. 173, in Fresh Meadows.