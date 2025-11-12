Five firefighters injured battling fast-moving apartment fire in Sunnyside: FDNY

A civilian and five firefighters were injured during an apartment fire in Sunnyside on Tuesday night.

The FDNY received a call just after 8:45 p.m. of a fire in a third-floor apartment at 45-55 40th St. and dispatched 12 units with 60 firefighters and EMS personnel to the scene between 47th Avenue and Queens Boulevard.

EMS treated and transported one resident to Elmhurst Hospital, while five firefighters were taken to Mount Sinai Queens in Astoria. Officials could not provide an update on the condition of the civilian and the injured firefighters. The blaze was brought under control at 9:31 p.m. FDNY fire marshals are investigating and will determine the cause of the blaze.