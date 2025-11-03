As November begins, Flushing Town Hall has a month packed with art, live jazz and festive performances celebrating cultures from around the world. The historic venue has something for all ages, from mesmerizing shadow magic to jazz jams.

Here are some of the latest happenings set to take the stage this month.

Magic Shadows by Catapult

Nov. 7

8 p.m.

The Catapult Dance Company is headed to FTH ready to captivate audiences with their illusive shape transformations, combined with music, storytelling and humor. The “America’s Got Talent” season 8 finalists’ show is perfect for all ages, and the performance even has a workshop beforehand at 6:30 p.m. to teach attendees how to recreate some of the shadows from the show along with interesting facts and history about shadows.

Monthly Jazz Jam

Nov. 12, 7 p.m.

FTH’s iconic monthly jazz jam is back for another session, open to professional jazz musicians, graduate students studying jazz, music educators and serious hobbyists. The sessions are led by FTH’s house band leader, Carol Sudhalter, along with the house band. For those who don’t play it’s a great even to attend and enjoy an evening of live music and a lively atmosphere.

New York Classical Players – Violinist Stefan Jackiw plays Beethoven

Nov. 13, 7:30 p.m.

Star violinist, Stefan Jackiw is coming to Flushing Town Hall with a performance of Beethoven’s Kreutzer Sonata, a performance of Elgar’s Introduction and Allegro by the Terra String Quartet, along with a renditon of Golijov’s Ever Yours, by the Terra String Quartet as well. The evening offers the perfect opportunity to explore classical music with a new take by the performers, a show that will captivate all ages.

Global Mashup: Seffarine (Moroccan Crossroad Ensemble) Meets Garifuna Jazz Ensemble (A tribute to Aurelio Martinez)

Nov. 21, 7 p.m.

This global mashup blends Morrocan sounds with the sound of jazz as the Morrocan Crossroad Ensemble and Garifuna Jazz meet. The evening begins at 7 p.m. with two dance workshops followed by two sets beginning at 8 p.m. before both groups play together for an evening that is bound to be festive and entertaining for guests of all ages.

Flushing Town Hall is a historic event venue dedicated to bringing live jazz, art, and culture to its audiences with an array of shows for all ages every month. The NYC landmark building was first built in 1862 and continues to be a pillar of art and culture for the Queens community and beyond. To learn more visit their website.