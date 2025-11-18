Flushing Town Hall’s Global Mashups return this holiday season

Flushing Town Hall is getting into the holiday spirit, Queens-style, with a lineup of diverse global music events through November and December.

The historic venue, located at 137-35 Northern Blvd. Flushing is known for bringing performers and musicians from cultures from all over the globe to center stage in the world’s most diverse borough.

“Flushing Town Hall’s Global Mashups highlight the distinctions and commonalities between cultures, artists, and audiences in the most delightful way,” said Ellen Kodadek, the executive and artistic director of Flushing Town Hall.

With global mash-ups blending cultures from Morocco to Colombia, here are some of the venue’s latest shows for audiences to explore.

Friday, Nov. 21

Moroccan and Spanish Flamenco will meet Colombian Gaita music, featuring performances by music groups Seffarine and La Cumbiamba eNeYé. The event begins at 7 p.m., featuring two dance workshops that allow audience members to explore and immerse themselves in the evening’s sounds and movements, followed by performances starting at 8 p.m. Each group will take to the stage to perform their own set, followed by a music jam as the two groups blend together for a unique and unforgettable finale performance. General admission is $25 for adults, $20 for members, and $5 for children 12 years old and under.

Friday, Dec. 5

Mini Global Mashup Festival: Flying Horses / Sonic Threads brings an evening of food, dance, music, and culture together, inspired by the Silk Road, an ancient trade route that connected cultures across Asia, the Middle East and Europe for over 2000 years. Textiles, ceramics, rhythmic patterns and the sounds of lutes, zithers, and fiddles also spread along the route. The evening will feature performances by artists from China, India, Iran, Palestine, Syria, and Turkmenistan, amplifying the sonic and historical connections that transcend these regions and cultures. General admission is $30 for adults and $25 for members.

Flushing Town Hall is a historic performance venue that has been part of Queens since 1862. The NYC historic landmark building honors the history of jazz music and the borough’s artists through an array of jazz performances throughout the year. The venue highlights music and performances from cultures all over the world to reflect the diversity of the Queens borough and has shows, workshops, performances and events for all ages to enjoy.

For more information on Flushing Town Hall’s events or to purchase tickets for their Global Mash-ups, visit their website.