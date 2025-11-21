Flushing YMCA receives $3 million in state funding amid its construction

Assemblymember Ron Kim and Speaker Carl Heastie secured $3 million in state funds for the new YMCA branch in Flushing, currently being constructed at Flushing Commons, during a press conference on Nov. 20.

The new YMCA branch in Flushing, currently being constructed at Flushing Commons, received a $3 million allocation of state funds secured by Assemblymember Ron Kim and Speaker Carl Heastie during a press conference on Nov. 20.

In attendance were Assemblymember Nily Rozic; Sharon Greenberger, president and CEO of the YMCA of Greater New York; Heidy Lopez, executive director of the Flushing YMCA; and Helen Lee, president of F&T Development.

Built as part of phase two of the larger Flushing Commons development project, the new 62,000-square-foot YMCA facility will be built in partnership with the F&T group. It will be located at the parking lot between 37th and 39th avenues and 137th Street.

According to a news release from Kim’s office, the funding will go toward critical capital funding and infrastructure needs as the project continues to move toward completion.

Kim, who is chair of the Assembly Committee on Tourism, Parks, Arts and Sports Development, said he is proud of the capital funding investment secured for the project. As a nearly lifelong resident of the community, Kim said he has been an ongoing member and supporter of the YMCA.

“The YMCA has long been an essential pillar of Flushing, and I know my countless memories of exercising, meeting friends, and going to after-school programs there are shared with many, many others in our community,” Kim said. “This money will ensure current and future generations can continue to have those experiences, and I thank Speaker Heastie for working with me and the YMCA of Greater New York to ensure this project gets the support it needs to be completed.”

Heastie said the YMCA serves as a backbone for communities across the five boroughs, explaining that they function as multigenerational spaces for families, children and friends to connect, socialize and focus on their overall wellbeing and health.

“Congratulations to Assemblyman Ron Kim, a fervent advocate for the Flushing community, for securing this funding for the Flushing YMCA,” Heastie said. “His efforts will enable the Queens community to continue to grow and flourish.”

Greenberger said the YMCA is grateful for Kim and Heastie’s leadership and support of the facility and its mission.

“Our goal at the YMCA of Greater New York is to create stronger, healthier, and more connected communities — and this new facility will help us do just that,” Greenberger said. “The new Flushing YMCA will provide critical programs and resources for families, seniors and youth — ensuring that the Y continues to be the place where all New Yorkers can learn, grow, and thrive.”

Lopez said the Flushing YMCA has been a trusted community space for nearly 100 years, noting that next year marks the facility’s centennial. She said the new YMCA at Flushing Commons will lay the foundation for future generations, offering new spaces for fitness, youth development and community connection that reflects the spirit of the community.

“It will be more than a building; it will be a home for growth, connection, and belonging for every generation,” Lopez said. “We are deeply grateful to Assemblymember Kim, Speaker Heastie, and all our partners who share our commitment to creating opportunities for all New Yorkers.”

Lee said Kim and Heastie’s efforts to secure funding for the new building was a meaningful investment in local families, which F&T has been committed to for decades.

“For more than 30 years, F&T has been building in Flushing with a deep commitment to the community we call home,” Lee said. “Our work, from Flushing Commons Phase 2 to our partnership with the YMCA, reflects our ongoing dedication to creating spaces that strengthen and support this community for generations to come.”