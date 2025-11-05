Quantcast
Photos: Forest Hills Indivisible and Visibility Brigade hold Halloween-themed protest against President Trump’s policies

By Ethan Marshall and Ramy Mahmoud Posted on
forest hills indivisible
Forest Hills Indivisible and the Visibility Brigade set up signs at an overpass on the Long Island Expressway criticizing the Trump administration.
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

Local community groups Forest Hills Indivisible and the Visibility Brigade hosted a Halloween-themed protest against the Trump administration and its policies on Wednesday, Oct. 29, on the overpass of the Long Island Expressway near Flushing Meadows Corona Park, at 61-20 Grand Central Pwky. in Forest Hills.

Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

This protest and Halloween party, titled “Honk if you Think he’s Scary as Hell,” featured people of all ages, with some dressed in costumes to fit the theme of Halloween. Attendees were also encouraged to bring signs voicing their disapproval of President Trump so they could be displayed on the overpass.

In keeping with the Halloween theme, an image was on display portraying President Trump as the Devil. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

In addition to positioning the signs so that they were in sight of cars on the Long Island Expressway, some attendees of the event also displayed flags and had horns and whistles.

Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

“We’re doing this because we think it’s really important to stay visible, that the resistance has to be visible, loud, present and getting the message across, even to people that disagree with us,” Jean Citarella, one of the organizers, said.

