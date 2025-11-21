Forest Hills Stadium to kick off annual holiday toy drive this Sunday

Forest Hills Stadium will launch its third annual holiday toy drive with a bar crawl this Sunday.

Forest Hills Stadium will host kick off its third annual holiday toy drive this Sunday, with a number of local restaurants and bars set to begin collecting toys for children ages 13 and under.

The toy drive, hosted in partnership with Queens Community House, labor union IASTE Local 4 and West Side Tennis Club, which manages the iconic venue, will take place from Sunday, Nov. 23 through Sunday, Dec. 14.

A number of banks, bars and restaurants throughout the neighborhood will be collecting toys across the three-week collection period.

The venue will kick off the annual toy drive with a bar crawl between 4 and 8 p.m. on Sunday, stopping at local Forest Hills establishments such as Jade Eatery & Lounge, Nemo’s Beer Shop, Rove and Forest Hills Station House.

On the final day of the collection on Dec. 14, the venue will host a “big celebration,” including performances from local artists, activities and light refreshments.

Only new and unwrapped toys in their original packaging will be accepted during the toy drive, representatives for Forest Hills Stadium said. The collection also includes an Amazon Gift Registry for residents who are interested in donating but unable to drop off gifts in person.

Meanwhile, the venue has also recently launched the Forest Hills Stadium Community Fund, which will provide grants to various grassroots and community-based organizations. Forest Hills Stadium has committed to an annual investment of $100,000 through the newly-created fund, with the fund’s first grant awarded to ACE cleaning services.

The community fund has also awarded grants to P.S 144 to support the school’s annual Fall Festival and Northwell Health to support two vaccination clinics offering free vaccines to the local community.

Forest Hills Stadium officials said the fund represents an effort to streamline charitable efforts at the venue and ensure that campaigns were supporting neighborhood-based efforts in a consistent and sustainable manner.

Jason Brandt, General Manager of Forest Hills Stadium, said the fund has created a “mechanism” for Forest Hills Stadium to support “some truly wonderful organizations in the neighborhood.” He said the fund, coupled with the toy drive, is a sign of the venue’s commitment to the local community.

“We love this community and are grateful to be able to give back in this way,” Brandt said in a statement.

Queens Borough President Donovan Richard described the venue as an “incredible partner” for the local community and praised the venue for launching the new community fund.

“Connecting neighborhood organizations to much-needed grant funding represents another significant investment in the vitality of Central Queens,” Richards said in a statement.

Assembly Member Andrew Hevesi described the fund a “terrific benefit” for the local community and praised the venue for a grant to ACE, which offers job training and employment opportunities to homeless individuals.

“I am particularly grateful that funds will be used to expand the existing work of The Association of Community Employment Programs for the Homeless (ACE), which empowers underserved New Yorkers by addressing the dual challenges of unemployment and legal barriers,” Hevesi said.

Council Member Lynn Schulman similarly praised Forest Hills Stadium for awarding a grant to ACE.

“I look forward to seeing the positive impact this effort will have for Forest Hills and Queens residents alike,” Schulman said.

See below for a full list of drop-off locations for the upcoming Toy Drive

West Side Tennis Club – 1 Tennis Pl, Forest Hills

Nick’s Bistro – 10420 Metropolitan Ave.

Bloom Botanical Bistro – 103-19 Metropolitan Ave.

How We Go Fitness – 105-25 Metropolitan Ave.

New York Life Insurance Company – 97-77 Queens Blvd. 10th Floor

Station House – 106-11 71st Ave.

Nemo’s Beer Shop – 110-64 Queens Blvd.

Rove – 72-27 Austin St.

Ridgewood Savings Bank – 107-55 Queens Blvd.

Ridgewood Savings Bank – 74-25 Grand Ave.

New York City Football Club – 600 Third Ave., 30th Floor

Metro Plus Health – 92-14 Roosevelt Ave.

Metro Plus Health – 136-13 Roosevelt Ave.

Jade Eatery & Lounge – 1 Station House Square

Provident Bank – 28-21 Astoria Blvd.

Apple Bank – 116-12 Queens Blvd.