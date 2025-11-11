FCCQ is launching on Nov. 15 in Astoria (Photo by: Felipe Rodriguez/VWPics/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

All paws on deck! The Foster Cat Collective of Queens (FCCQ) is officially launching Saturday, Nov. 15, at Maggie Hall’s with an evening of feline festivities to celebrate the group’s initiative.

The event, located at 34-06 30th Ave. in Astoria, begins at 5 p.m. and aims to raise awareness about the new organization, which prioritizes ethical and transparent feline rescue throughout Queens.

“We are not just another organization,” said Simka Griffin, the organization’s president and founder. “Our team shares a radical commitment to transparency, professional ethics and life-saving education.”

FCCQ focuses on foster-based care and a community-focused network to end the cycle of feline suffering and overpopulation in Queens. The group, which already has 30 volunteers, is constantly looking to spread their mission and expand their group of a well-trained and enthusiastic network of cat lovers dedicated to the highest standards of professional and compassionate care.

“We exist because the animals of Queens — the beautiful, resilient ferals and the desperate, abandoned strays — deserve a voice built on integrity and expert advice,” said Griffin.

The launch party on Nov. 15 will feature a variety of fun activities, including raffles, “Purrfect Soul Cat Match” readings to connect guests with their potential foster role, festive cat-themed cocktails, complimentary light bites and more.

FCCQ is also hosting several events on Nov. 14, including a Paws and Music benefit concert at the Astoria Arts Space, a Cats and Coffee Chat foster meet-up at Community Hall, and a Fostering 101 Workshop for Beginners at the Astoria Public Library. Those interested can visit their website to RSVP.

The Nov. 15 launch event is free and open to the public, offering a great way for those interested in supporting the organization or looking to learn more about fostering a cat to see if it’s the right fit for them. FCCQ is constantly seeking loving homes for cats and kittens of all backgrounds, from short-term emergency stays to long-term companionship.

“We ask every neighbor to look at their own capacity and ask: Do I have room for a foster cat?” said Griffin.

To learn more about FCCQ or their events, visit their website.