Fraport refreshes retail, food and beverage concessions at JFK’s JetBlue

As part of the $100 million “refresh” at JetBlue at JFK, Fraport is the developer/manager of the terminal’s retail, food and beverage programs in collaboration with JetBlue and the PANYNJ.

JetBlue Terminal Director Loretta Bove and Fraport USA CEO Sabine Trenk participated in the exciting ribbon-cuttings as more shops were unveiled on Nov. 17. These openings are the Hudson Group, by Avolta, Park Ave Emporium of goods with partners Hernandez Group and Kellee Comms, InMotion (WH Smith) electronic products, and Jacob’s Pickles — the second of its kind in addition to its Manhattan location.

T5 plans a total of 40 new concessions with 18 food and beverage shops that are in the process of opening up, or are already in place, including local businesses and food concessions such as Eataly, The Halal Guys, Shake Shack, Nom Wah, DiFara Pizza, and Neir’s Tavern. With development partners SSP, CDS Mestel, the terminal is finishing off its outdoor park-like interior design and holiday décor.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was joined by Assemblymember Michaelle Solages, who presented a proclamation recognizing the positive economic and community impact of the new concessions. Fraport USA extends appreciation to all partners and stakeholders who continue to elevate JFK’s commercial program and deliver a dynamic, New York–forward customer experience.