Freedom Drive in Forest Park may once again be opening to cars

Tonight, on Nov. 13, the Queens Community Board 9 will be taking a vote to advise NYC Parks on whether or not to reopen Freedom Drive, a 0.3-mile stretch of road that cuts through Forest Park in between Woodhaven and Richmond Hill. The meeting will take place at Queens Borough Hall, 20-55 Queens Boulevard, at 7:15 p.m. with a period of public comments to gauge the community’s feelings.

Five years ago, the road was closed down and turned into a pedestrian and bike path due to the NYC Open Streets plan during the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing park-goers to enjoy nature while social distancing. According to resident Andrew Smith, the road quickly became utilized by neighborhood kids to play on and ride bikes and has become a major thoroughfare for people on their way to hike the trails of Forest Park.

Smith, who lives in the area with his family and started the petition to keep the road closed, cites a history of traffic-related safety concerns, its close proximity to PS 66 and PS 254 and the small children’s playground located just off the sidewalk. From 2011 to 2019, Freedom Drive saw 23 collisions and 16 injuries, according to NYC DOT. The movement has upwards of 750 signatures across two petitions, with most appearing within just the past week.



“In the summer you can see kids have drawn chalk on the road. I’ve seen dads teaching their kids how to ride bikes,” Smith said. “When it was open to vehicular traffic and if they open it to vehicular traffic again… in order to get to the sidewalk on the other street, you have to cross two lanes of vehicular traffic to get to the sidewalk that’s unmarked; there’s no crosswalk, stop sign, signage or speed control there.”

According to Managing Director James McClelland, the petition to reopen began after several incidents of crime occurred on the road and tents could be seen as a part of an encampment. Council Member Joann Ariola wrote an open letter to NYC Parks, which has been posted on the community board’s social media, noting that the road’s closure made it difficult for police to patrol the area properly and called the policy “outdated” since the pandemic is over and a “constant headache” for constituents.

A disturbing incident where an 11-year-old girl was allegedly almost kidnapped in the nearby Victory Field before the alleged predator, Teddy Moussignac, was chased off by the girl’s father and fled down Freedom Drive to escape. Both Ariola and 102nd Precinct Capt. Pratima Maldonado agreed that opening the road once again would help officers patrol the park.

“We implore you to reconsider the ongoing closure of Freedom Drive, and re-open the road to vehicular travel… as we take steps to fully return to pre-pandemic normalcy,” Ariola wrote. “It is important to residents surrounding Forest Park to have this important artery restored to its intended use.”

McClelland says there’s a compromise on the table, where the road will be closed in the Spring and Summer while the weather is nice for pedestrians, and closed during the majority of the school year and Winter to ease traffic congestion. McClelland understands the role of the community board, and knows they’re all in for a long night as the residents speak on their lived experiences in either driving or walking Freedom Drive.

“NYC Parks believes that Keeping Freedom Drive closed to vehicular traffic for recreational activities throughout the year is an overall benefit to the park and the neighborhood, and looks forward to working with the community and other city agencies on a solution to balance all interests,” said an NYC Parks spokesperson