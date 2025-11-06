Red Storm pride fills Fresh Meadows Applebee’s as fans meet St. John’s basketball players

Several student athletes from the St. John’s Men’s Basketball team met with fans at the Fresh Meadows Applebee’s, where they signed memorabilia for them.

Red Storm fans packed Applebee’s in Fresh Meadows to meet the St. John’s men’s basketball team.

The restaurant, which has become a popular off-campus spot for St. John’s fans, hosted a meet-and-greet on Monday, Oct. 27. The event, run by Doherty Enterprises, gave fans a chance to collect autographs, snap selfies and enter a drawing for a team-signed basketball.

“It was a great night hosting the St. John’s players and seeing so many Red Storm fans come together at our Fresh Meadows Applebee’s,” Doherty Enterprises Vice President of Casual Dining and Specialty Restaurants Neesha Seevai said. “This event is always a fun way for the community to connect with the team in a family-friendly atmosphere. We wish the team the best of luck this season, and we’ll keep cheering them on here while watching the games with delicious food and drink specials.”

​Fans of all ages lined up to meet players, including Dillon Mitchell, Dylan Darling and Zuby Ejiofor.

​“This is my favorite team because one day I was watching their game and thought, wow, this team is really good,” said Sebastian Johnson, a young fan. “So I started following them, and now they’re my favorite college. I think this St. John’s team could go all the way this year.”

​Another young fan, Timmy Minson, said his love for the Red Storm runs in the family, as his father is an alumnus of St. John’s University School of Law.

​Excitement is high, as the Red Storm is ranked No. 5 nationally in preseason polls — the highest ranking in program history — reflecting the team’s talent and commitment.

​“If we want to get where we need to go as individuals and as players, we have to win as a team,” Mitchell, a standout forward for St. John’s, said. “We’ve got to be leaders and help our team win.”

​After two exhibition games and a recent win against Quinnipiac, the team is learning how to improve individually and as a group.

​“That’s the [exhibition] games where you actually get to learn a lot more about yourself and your team. We watch film and we figure out areas where we can improve and get ready,” Forward Zuby Ejiofor said.

​While the Red Storm is making strides on the court, it has already made an impact with its fans.