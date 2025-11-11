Young girl groped on L train in Ridgewood, suspect with two-tone facial hair remains at large: NYPD

Cops are looking for this suspect, who allegedly groped a 15-year-old girl on an L train in Ridgewood.

Police from the 104th Precinct in Ridgewood and Transit District 33 are looking for a groper who allegedly targets a 15-year-old girl on an L train late last month.

The forcible touching incident occurred at around 3 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 27, as the victim was seated on a southbound L train approaching the Myrtle-Wyckoff Avenues subway station when a stranger sat down next to her and inappropriately placed both of his hands beneath her buttocks, police said Tuesday. The girl ran off the train at the station while the suspect remained on board.

The 15-year-old was not injured during the encounter, police said.

The NYPD released surveillance video and images of the man they are looking for, showing him walking along the platform and inside a subway car.

He has a light complexion, black hair, a gray beard and a black mustache. He was last seen wearing black-rimmed eyeglasses, a black jacket over a pink button-down shirt, black pants, black shoes and a gray backpack.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to his arrest and indictment.

Anyone with information regarding this forcible touching investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are strictly confidential.

Through Nov. 9, the 114th Precinct has reported 82 sex crimes so far in 2025, one fewer than the 81 reported at the same point last year, a decline of 1.2%, according to the most recent CompStat report. Transit crimes are down in the precinct with 29 reported so far this year, ten fewer than the 39 reported at the same point in 2024, a decline of 25.6%, according to CompStat.