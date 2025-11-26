Habitat for Humanity NYC and Westchester celebrates first sale of home in southeast Queens

The new owners of the new home at the southeast Queens development.

Habitat for Humanity New York City and Westchester County announced the first sale of a home in an affordable housing development in southeast Queens on Friday, Nov. 21.

This is the first sale among 16 permanently affordable homes in the development, which is intended to provide families with the stability and security of homeownership while ensuring long-term affordability through the Interboro Community Land Trust (CLT).

The home was acquired by first-time homeowners Sakina and Charles P. With the sale closed before Thanksgiving, they will be able to celebrate the holiday season as homeowners for the first time.

“Having the opportunity to own a home with my family is stepping into a space God prepared for our growth and peace,” Sakina and Charles said.

The affordable housing development is replacing 13 properties that were vacant and dilapidated. The 16 new homes will all be energy-efficient and built to meet EnterpriseGreen Communities Criteria, while also incorporating Passive House elements. Heating and cooling demand will be reduced by as much as 90% in each home and by up to 75% overall. Annual energy consumption will be kept to close to net zero thanks to the solar panels.