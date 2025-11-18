Quantcast
Cambria Heights
News

Photos: HART HS hosts second annual career and technical education expo

By Ethan Marshall and Ramy Mahmoud Posted on
tech
HART High School recently hosted a career and technical education expo.
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

Health, Arts, Robotics and Technology (HART) High School hosted its second annual career and technical education expo on Saturday, Nov. 15.

Attendees take part in drone soccer. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

The expo at the school, located at 207-01 116th Ave. in Cambria Heights, featured an assortment of interactive activities.

Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

Attendees had the opportunity to learn how to fly a drone, test, play and learn about video game engineering, learn how to perform CPR, learn about design through a graphic arts program and get immersed in virtual reality technology.

People at the event got to learn how to fly a drone. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
CPR training was available at the event. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Some immersed themselves in virtual reality. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

“We have Virtual Reality drones racing. We have the drone aerial competition set up as well for students to come showcase their skills,” HART High School Assistant Principal Anna Raghubir said. “And we have a station set up for gaming, for students to come play the games that our students made.”

Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

Students from schools across New York City also participated in a drone soccer competition, held in partnership with the Federation of International Dronesoccer Association (FIDA) and Drone Cadets. These students were trained in coding, using computer science to operate their drones.

Students from schools across the city competed in drone soccer. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

“I’m very happy that my students have the opportunity to actually compete and become certified to get the drone license as well,” Robert H. Goddard High School Computer Science Teacher and Drone Coach John Exume said. “The sky’s the limit on what’s going to happen in the future.”

Robert H. Goddard High School Computer Science Teacher and Drone Coach John Exume (left) with his students. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

