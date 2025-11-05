Suspect sought in alleged hate crime assault of woman on MTA bus in southeast Queens: NYPD

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is looking for this suspect who allegedly punched a woman on a Q83 bus in St. Albans after questioning her sexual orientation.

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating an alleged anti-gay attack of a woman on a bus in southeast Queens on the night of Tuesday, Sept. 30.

Police say a 22-year-old woman was riding in a Q83 MTA bus at Farmers Boulevard and 113th Avenue in St. Albans just after 10:30 p.m. when a stranger approached her and sat down next to her. The man allegedly made statements about the victim’s sexual orientation and then punched her repeatedly in her face with a closed fist, causing a laceration. The assailant then stormed off the bus and ran away on Farmers Boulevard in an unknown direction.

Police from the 113th Precinct responded to the location and found the victim, who had sustained a minor injury, but police report she refused medical attention at the scene. She was later transported by private means to Long Island Jewish Valley Stream Hospital, where she was listed in stable condition and treated for the facial laceration.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect from inside the bus. he has a dark complexion and was last seen wearing a black durag, a maroon jacket, black pants, black shoes, and a black backpack.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to his arrest and indictment.

Anyone with information regarding this hate crime investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are strictly confidential.

Through Oct. 26, the 113th Precinct has reported two hate crimes so far in 2025, one more than the one reported at the same point last year, an increase of 100%, according to the most recent CompStat report. Felony assaults are also on the rise in the precinct, with 322 reported so far this year, 25 more than the 297 reported at the same point in 2024, an increase of 8.8%, according to CompStat.