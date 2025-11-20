Housing lottery underway for 101 units in Rego Park residential complex, rent starts at $545

Sign up for our weekly email newsletter to stay updated on the latest housing lotteries in New York City.

New York City has launched a housing lottery for 101 units in a 7-story residential building at 68-19 Woodhaven Blvd. in Rego Park.

Of the 120 total apartments in the building, 19 units are at market rate. The 101 units set aside include 21 for those earning 30% of the area median income and with an asset limit of $48,600, 22 units at 50% of the area median with an asset limit of $81,000, 35 units at 80% of the area median income and with an asset limit of $129,600 and 23 at 100% of the area median income with an asset limit of $162,000.

The units at 30% of the area median income include nine studios, which have a monthly rent of $545. No more than two people can occupy these types of units. The annual household income must range from $22,492-$38,880.

Seven more of the apartments at 30% of the area median income are one-bedroom units. The monthly rent for these units, which can fit up to three people, is $693. These households must be earning $28,115-$43,740 a year.

The last five apartments at 30% of the area median income are two-bedroom units, which can house up to five people. The cost of rent is $814 a month. Those living in one of these units must combine to earn $33,738-$52,500 a year.

Studios account for seven of the units at 50% of the area median income, with a monthly rent of $1,031. The required annual household income ranges from $39,155-$64,800. Another ten are one-bedroom units, which cost $1,300 a month in rent. These households must be earning $48,926-$72,900 a year. Two-bedroom units make up the last five apartments at 50% of the area median income. They cost $1,543 a month in rent and require those in each unit to combine to make $58,732-$87,500 a year.

Among the units at 80% of the area median income are nine studios with a monthly rent of $1,760. The required household income is $64,149-$103,680 a year. Another 11 apartments are one-bedroom and cost $2,211 a month in rent. These households must be earning $80,160-$116,640 annually. The last 15 apartments at 80% of the area median income are two-bedroom units, which cost $2,636 a month in rent. The annual household income must add up to $96,206-$140,000.

For the units at 100% of the area median income, 18 of them are one-bedroom, which have a monthly rent of $2,606. These households must be cumulatively earning $93,703-$145,800 a year. The other five apartments are two-bedroom units. They cost $3,110 in monthly rent and require the households to earn $112,458-$175,000 annually.

Each apartment features a dishwasher, energy-efficient appliances, air conditioning, hardwood floors, smart controls for heating and cooling, high-speed internet, intercommunication devices, high-end kitchen appliances, countertops and finishes and online options for leasing, paying rent and making maintenance requests. Each unit is allowed to have one pet that weighs no more than 35 pounds. Electric heating and hot water are included in the cost of rent, but tenants will be responsible for electricity, including the stove.

Other available amenities include garages, secure bike storage lockers, electric car charging stations, a fully equipped gymnasium, a shared laundry room, common area WiFi, security cameras, a recycling center, package lockers, a virtual doorman, an elevator, an accessible entrance and green spaces. The building is smoke-free.

The area has a high walking/jogging/bike path, with multiple outdoor areas. Among the outdoor areas nearby are the Painter’s Playground and the P.S. 144 Playground. There are multiple schools nearby, including Our Saviour Early Childhood, P.S. 174 William Sidney Mount School and P.S./I.S. 87 The Middle Village School. Other notable features within close proximity to the property include Forest Hills Stadium and St. John Cemetery.

There is convenient access to multiple forms of mass transportation, including bus stops for the Q11, Q23, Q52+, Q53+, Q54, Q29, Q47, QM12, QM15, QM42 and BM5 lines.

SGVA is listed as the designer of the building. Juan Barahona of Restoring Communities HDFC is developing the building.

Those who intend to apply for housing at 68-19 Woodhaven Blvd. must meet the housing and income size requirements. Applications must be postmarked or submitted online by Jan. 13. Qualified applicants must also meet additional selection criteria.

Anyone interested in applying for this housing lottery can do so online by clicking here. Applications can also be requested via mail by sending a self-addressed envelope to Woodhaven Blvd Apartments, c/o Affordable for NY, 365 Flushing Ave., Suite 505, Brooklyn, NY 11205.