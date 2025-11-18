Housing lottery closing soon for eight units in Rego Park apartment building, rent starts at $2,500

Sign up for our weekly email newsletter to stay updated on the latest housing lotteries in New York City.

An affordable housing lottery for eight units in the 7-story residential building at 64-08 Wetherole St. in Rego Park will be coming to a close on Friday, Dec. 5.

The building has 26 total residential units, with 18 at market rate. All eight of the units set aside for the housing lottery are reserved for those earning 130% of the area median income and with an asset limit of $210,600.

Two of the units in the housing lottery are studios. They both have monthly rents of $2,500. No more than two people can live in one of these units. The combined annual household income must range from $92,812-$168,480.

There are five one-bedroom units among those set aside. Rent is $3,000 a month. Up to three people can reside in each unit, as long as they combine to make $112,252-$189,540 a year.

The last apartment set aside in the housing lottery is a two-bedroom unit, with a $3,600 monthly rent. As many as five people can live in this unit. The required annual household income among the residents must add up to $137,932-$227,500.

Each unit is equipped with a washer, a dryer, a dishwasher, energy-efficient appliances and hardwood floors. A majority of the apartments have private patios or balconies. Tenants will be responsible for electricity, including the electric stove, heating and hot water.

Other amenities available to residents of the building include a gym, a rooftop terrace, bike storage, a virtual doorman, covered parking and secure package lockers. Additional fees apply for the covered parking and package lockers.

The 63rd Drive-Rego Park, 67th Avenue and Woodhaven Boulevard subway stations, which all provide service for the E, F, M and R trains, are located within close proximity to the property. There are also bus stops in the area for the Q11, Q14, Q23, Q29, Q38, Q52+, Q53+, Q59, Q60, Q72, QM10, QM11, QM12, QM14, QM15, QM24, QM25, QM34, QM40 and QM42 lines.

Some of the notable features located near the property include the Queens Public Library at Rego Park, the Annadale Playground, the Russell Sage Playground, P.S. 139 The Rego Park School and J.H.S. 157 Stephen A. Halsey.

Michael Muroff Architect designed the building being constructed at 64-08 Wetherole St. The structure is being developed by the construction company Tahoe Development.

Those who intend to apply for housing at 64-08 Wetherole St. must meet the housing and income size requirements. Applications must be postmarked or submitted online by Dec. 5. Qualified applicants must also meet additional selection criteria.

Anyone interested in applying for this housing lottery can do so online by clicking here. Applications can also be requested via mail by sending a self-addressed envelope to 64-08 Wetherole Street, c/o MGNY Consulting, 109 E. 9th St., New York, NY 10003.