Housing lottery in progress for nine units in Astoria mixed-use building, rent starts at $2,352

A housing lottery is underway for nine units in an 8-story mixed-use building at 14-41 Broadway in Astoria.

The building has 30 total apartments, with 21 being at market rate. Each of the nine units set aside for the housing lottery are intended for those earning 130% of the area median income and with an asset limit of $210,600.

Two of the units set aside are studios. They both have a monthly rent of $2,352. No more than two people can live in each unit, and they must combine to earn $87,738-$168,480 a year.

Another two of the apartments are one-bedroom units, with a monthly rent of $2,600. Up to three people can occupy one of these units. The required combined annual income is $98,538-$189,540 for each household.

Two-bedroom units account for the last five set aside for the housing lottery. The cost of rent is $2,950 a month. As many as five people can reside in one of these units. The annual income for each household must add up to $115,646-$227,500.

The units at 14-41 Broadway feature washers, dryers, dishwashers, energy-efficient appliances, air conditioning, patios or balconies, high-speed internet, intercommunication devices and high-end kitchen appliances, countertops and finishes. The complex is pet-friendly, with each household allowed to have up to two small cats or dogs, as long as they weigh no more than 20 pounds each. There is a one-time pet deposit of $300, which is refundable and can be paid in increments. Tenants are responsible for electricity, including the electric stove, heat and hot water.

Other amenities available to residents of this building include covered parking, electric car charging stations, a rooftop terrace, a virtual doorman, security cameras, a recycling center and an elevator. Additional fees may apply for access to the covered parking and recycling center. Smoking is prohibited in the building.

There are multiple schools located within close proximity to the property, including P.S. 166Q The Henry Gradstein School, I.S. 10Q Horace Greeley, William Cullen Bryant High School and the Frank Sinatra School of the Arts High School. Additionally, the Museum of the Moving Image can be found blocks away.

Multiple forms of mass transportation are available in the area. The Steinway Street, 46th Street and Northern Boulevard subway stations, which each provide service for the M and R trains, as well as the Broadway and 36th Avenue subway stations, which provide service for the N and W trains, are within close proximity to the property. There are also bus stops nearby for the Q18, Q63, Q66, Q101, Q102 and Q104 lines.

Cherico King Architect designed the mixed-use building at 14-41 Broadway. The structure is being developed by Steven Rigogiannis of Plaza North 1031.

Those who intend to apply for housing at 14-41 Broadway must meet the housing and income size requirements. Applications must be postmarked or submitted online by Dec. 9. Qualified applicants must also meet additional selection criteria.

Anyone interested in applying for this housing lottery can do so online by clicking here. Applications can also be requested via mail by sending a self-addressed envelope to 14-41 Broadway Apartments, c/o Reside New York, 349 Keap St., Brooklyn, NY 11211.