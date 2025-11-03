Photos: Jackson Heights Beautification Group hosts annual Halloween parade

Queens community members gathered in Jackson Heights to take part in the JHBG’s annual Halloween parade.

The Jackson Heights Beautification Group (JHBG) hosted its annual Halloween parade on Friday, Oct. 31, along 37th Avenue, from 89th Street to 76th Street in Jackson Heights.

This marked the 34th annual Jackson Heights Halloween parade.

Attendees of the parade were also given bags of treats as a reward for their participation.

JHBG Co-Chairs John McCaffrey Jr. and Edwin O’Keefe-Westley sponsored this event. O’Keefe-Westley also serves as a member of Queens Community Board 3.

Multiple local leaders were also on hand for the parade, including Council Member Shekar Krishnan, State Senator Jessica Ramos and Assemblymembers Jessica González-Rojas, Catalina Cruz and Larinda Hooks.