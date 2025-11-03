Quantcast
Jackson Heights

Photos: Jackson Heights Beautification Group hosts annual Halloween parade

By Ethan Marshall and Ramy Mahmoud Posted on
jhbg
Queens community members gathered in Jackson Heights to take part in the JHBG’s annual Halloween parade.
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

The Jackson Heights Beautification Group (JHBG) hosted its annual Halloween parade on Friday, Oct. 31, along 37th Avenue, from 89th Street to 76th Street in Jackson Heights.

Participants of the JHBG’s Halloween parade marched down 37th Avenue. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

This marked the 34th annual Jackson Heights Halloween parade.

Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

Attendees of the parade were also given bags of treats as a reward for their participation.

People of all ages took part in the parade. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

JHBG Co-Chairs John McCaffrey Jr. and Edwin O’Keefe-Westley sponsored this event. O’Keefe-Westley also serves as a member of Queens Community Board 3.

Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Live music was performed during the parade. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

Multiple local leaders were also on hand for the parade, including Council Member Shekar Krishnan, State Senator Jessica Ramos and Assemblymembers Jessica González-Rojas, Catalina Cruz and Larinda Hooks.

Council Member Shekar Krishnan at the JHBG’s annual Halloween parade. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
State Senator Jessica Ramos at the JHBG’s Halloween parade. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Assemblymember Jessica González-Rojas greets a young participant at the JHBG’s Halloween parade. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Assemblymember Catalina Cruz at the Halloween parade. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Assemblymember Larinda Hooks at the parade. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

About the Author

Ethan Marshall

I was born and raised on Long Island and reside in Bayside. Graduated Cum Laude from Hofstra University. Big Mets, Jets and Islanders fan.

More Jackson Heights News

More from Around New York